International Breweries Plc announced thatCarlosCoutino will transition to a new leadership role within AB InBev as Managing Director for Honduras and El Salvador, effective March 1, 2026, after an impactful eight-year tenure in Nigeria.

Under Coutino’s leadership, IBPLC achieved record sales volumes, market share growth, profitability after six years of restructuring, and pioneered a digital product now scaled across six countries.

Nicholas Kade has been appointed as the new Managing Director. With over 15 years of experience in commercial leadership across Africa, Kade previously served as IBPLC’s Sales Director and brings a strong track record in growth strategy, customer experience transformation, and operational execution.

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) has announced the transition of its current Managing Director, Mr. Carlos Coutino, to another leadership position in its parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), as the company announces the appointment of Mr. Nicholas Kade as the new MD. The leadership change will take effect from March 01, 2026.

IBPLC, a part AB InBev, the world’s largest brewer, in a media statement informed that Carlos Coutino has had an impactful eight-year journey in Nigeria, having “joined the Company in 2018 as the National Sales/Trade Marketing Director and played a critical role in guiding the organization through some of its most pivotal periods. Rising rapidly through the commercial function, he was appointed as the Managing Director and Business Unit President on January 1, 2023, a role in which his impact became especially profound.

“Under his leadership, the Company recorded its highest ever sales volume and market share and achieved profitability after about six years of the business’ restructuring. He also became the Business Unit President to attain the highest employee engagement score in the country, underscoring a leadership style rooted in inclusion, trust, and performance.

Beyond commercial achievements, Mr. Coutino led the reshaping of AB InBev’s digital landscape in Nigeria by championing a best-in-class digital product developed with exceptional local talent, an innovation that has since been successfully scaled across six countries and stands as a lasting testament to his vision and influence”.

The Board and Management of IBPLC expressed their appreciation to Coutino for his outstanding performance in Nigeria and wish him the best in his future endeavors as he transitions to a new role as the Managing Director for Honduras and El Salvador in the AB InBev group.

IBPLC’s new Managing Director, Mr Nicholas Kade is a senior commercial leader with over 15 years’ experience driving growth and transformation across Africa. Prior to his appointment, Mr. Kade served as the Sales Director of International Breweries Plc, responsible for national sales strategy, commercial execution, and performance delivery in a high-growth, complex market.

He possesses a bachelor’s degree in business management, an honors degree in business management, and a Masters of Commerce (with Distinction), all from Stellenbosch University; complemented by a Postgraduate Programme in Business from GIBS Business School, University of Pretoria.

Mr. Kade joined AB InBev through a highly competitive Graduate Management Trainee programme, providing a strong foundation in end-to-end commercial leadership.

He progressed through multiple Commercial Director roles in South Africa, with accountability for sales strategy, revenue growth, route-to-market execution, and leadership of large, diverse teams across regions. He has a track record of leading customer experience transformation, business enablement implementation and delivering sustainable commercial results.

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC) is a proud part of Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev), the world’s largest brewer with over 500 brands and producer of Trophy Lager, Hero Lager, Castle Lite, Budweiser, among others. As part of a global brand, International Breweries has a dream of bringing people together for a Future with More Cheers through the building of great brands that stand the test of time using the finest natural ingredients.