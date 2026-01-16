Nigeria’s low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet market is set for heightened competition as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has granted Amazon’s Project Kuiper Internet Service Provider (ISP) and International Data Access (IDA) licences.

The five-year ISP and 10-year IDA licences position Amazon Kuiper as a direct competitor to Starlink, which has dominated Nigeria’s LEO satellite broadband space since its launch.

The development aligns with Nigeria’s broader push to expand connectivity infrastructure and attract next-generation technology investment.

The NCC said the authorisation reflects Nigeria’s openness to global satellite broadband providers and responds to rising demand for high-speed internet across underserved and hard-to-reach areas.

What they are saying

According to the NCC, the licence allows Amazon Kuiper to operate its space segment in Nigeria as part of a global LEO constellation of up to 3,236 satellites.

Under the approval, Amazon is authorised to provide Fixed Satellite Services (FSS), Mobile Satellite Services (MSS), and Earth Stations in Motion (ESIM).

This means Kuiper can deliver broadband connectivity to households and businesses, as well as support mobility use cases across aviation, maritime transport, logistics corridors, and critical infrastructure.

The approval also covers the use of Ka-band spectrum, which supports high-capacity data transmission. Amazon is targeting broadband speeds of up to 400 Mbps, using 100 MHz channels, while keeping terminal costs low enough for mass-market adoption.

Starlink’s dominance faces pressure

Until now, Starlink, owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX, has enjoyed a near first-mover advantage in Nigeria’s LEO satellite internet market. Industry estimates put Starlink’s Nigerian subscriber base at over 66,000 users, making the country one of its fastest-growing markets globally.

Amazon Kuiper’s entry introduces competition between two global technology giants with deep financial resources and advanced satellite infrastructure.

Analysts expect this rivalry to influence pricing, service quality, customer acquisition strategies, and geographic coverage, potentially benefiting consumers and businesses.

Why Nigeria matters to Amazon Kuiper

Nigeria remains one of Africa’s most strategic broadband markets, with a population exceeding 200 million and persistent connectivity gaps.

NCC data shows that over 23 million Nigerians live in unserved or underserved areas, while mobile broadband penetration stood at 50.58% as of November 2025.

LEO satellite systems, which offer lower latency compared to traditional geostationary satellites, are increasingly viewed as critical enablers for advanced digital services such as cloud computing, fintech, e-commerce, and remote work.

Beyond consumer broadband, Amazon Kuiper is expected to target enterprise customers in sectors such as oil and gas, mining, ports, and logistics, where fibre deployment is often expensive or technically difficult.

Following its rebranding to Amazon LEO in November 2025, the company is also expected to integrate Kuiper’s connectivity with Amazon Web Services (AWS), offering bundled cloud and connectivity solutions.

What you should know

Starlink was also granted ISP and Full Gateway Services licences in 2022 by the NCC and officially rolled out its services in Nigeria in January 2023.

As a satellite-based broadband internet service provider, Starlink’s launch in Nigeria was celebrated for its ability to provide service in any part of Nigeria.