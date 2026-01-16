The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has announced a new capital requirement of N2 billion for cryptocurrency exchanges in Nigeria.

The directive was contained in a circular released on January 16, 2026, replacing the long-standing 2015 capital regime.

The Commission has set a compliance deadline of June 30, 2027, giving affected firms ample time to meet the revised thresholds.

What the circular is saying

According to the circular, digital asset firms previously operating in regulatory limbo are now fully brought under the capital requirement framework.

Digital Assets Exchange (DAX) and Digital Assets Custodian: Minimum capital raised from N500 million to N2 billion.

Digital Assets Offering Platform (DAOP): Requirement increased from N500 million to N1 billion.

Ancillary Virtual Assets Service Providers (AVASPs): Newly introduced with a minimum capital of N300 million.

Digital Assets Intermediary (DAI): Required to hold N500 million (newly introduced).

Digital Assets Platform Operators (DAPOs), including token issuers: Minimum capital set at N500 million (newly introduced).

Real-world Assets Tokenization and Offering Platforms (RATOP): Capital requirement pegged at N1 billion (newly introduced).

Compliance deadline and sanctions

“All affected entities are required to comply with the revised Minimum Capital Requirements on or before 30 June 2027,” the SEC stated in the circular.

The Commission warned that “entities failing to meet the requirements within the stipulated timeline would face sanctions, including suspension or withdrawal of registration”.

SEC added that transitional arrangements may be considered on a case-by-case basis, with detailed guidance on compliance modalities and capital verification processes to be issued separately.

Strengthening market resilience

Explaining the rationale behind the review, SEC said the changes were informed by the need to strengthen market resilience, enhance investor protection, and align capital adequacy with the evolving risk profile of digital asset activities.

The Commission emphasized that the new framework ensures regulated entities possess sufficient financial capacity to discharge their obligations sustainably.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported that the capital rule changes are likely to accelerate a wave of consolidation, as smaller players struggle to meet the steep thresholds.

Operators may downscale, merge, or exit, while others may seek foreign investment or strategic partnerships to survive.

While this may shrink the number of market participants, it will raise the quality of those who remain.

For investors, this means a stronger safety net—operators with more robust financial cushions are better positioned to weather shocks and protect client assets.

For the SEC, the recalibration is strategic: fewer firms with stronger governance and balance sheets.