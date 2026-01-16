The Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) has insisted that the sealing of properties or structures by the Authority is not targeted at any tribe, community or group.

The Authority, through its Monitoring and Compliance Unit, has stated that its ongoing weekly enforcement exercises are carried out strictly in line with the provisions of the Lagos State Building Laws, and not based on ethnic considerations.

The clarification was made by the General Manager of LASPPPA, Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, who emphasized that enforcement actions are uniformly conducted across all parts of Lagos State.

What the LASPPA boss is saying

Osinaike said all properties sealed by LASPPPA are those found to violate the Lagos State Building Laws, stressing that compliance with approved building permits and planning regulations remains the sole basis for enforcement.

The LASPPA boss further advised property owners and developers to disregard unfounded claims that suggest the enforcement exercises are directed at non-indigenes or non-Yoruba residents.

Instead, he urged them to ensure full compliance with existing planning regulations, build according to approved plans, and promptly engage with any LASPPPA District Office across the State for guidance and clarification, especially upon receipt of a contravention notice, before enforcement actions are taken.

He noted that the most recent enforcement exercise covered Amuwo, Festac, Ojo, and Iba Districts, reaffirming the Authority’s commitment to orderly development, safety, and sustainable urban planning across Lagos State.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has faced accusations of ethnic bias in its recent demolition exercises, particularly concerning structures at Trade Fair Complex, Ajao Estate, Alaba, and other areas, which many traders of Igbo descent occupy.

It vehemently denied these claims, insisting the actions are based purely on enforcing urban planning laws and a lack of building approvals.

The state government, in October 2025, defended the demolition of illegal structures at the Trade Fair Complex in Ojo, insisting that the exercise is a technical enforcement of planning laws and not targeted at any ethnic group.

The State’s Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Olumide Oluyinka, xplained that several buildings inside the complex were constructed without statutory approvals, some in violation of basic safety standards.

He insisted defaulters were given ample time to regularise their structures before the demolitions began, adding that government officials had faced harassment while serving notices.