The JustMarkets Boost Contest enters its final month with rising market volatility and stronger competition for weekly cash prizes and the final gold reward.

Active traders benefit from tight spreads, fast execution, and flexible leverage while gold remains the most traded and most volatile instrument.

Weekly $200 draws and the final gold prize remain open to participants who trade actively and increase their total trading volume.

In January, the JustMarkets Boost Contest enters its crucial final month, bringing traders closer to the grand prize and intensifying competition in global market trading.

Meanwhile, volatility returns to the markets, gold and silver are trading near all-time highs, currency pairs are gaining momentum, and indices are setting new all-time records.

This is precisely what makes this exciting JustMarkets event so vibrant and captivating.

Final Month, Higher Stakes

The JustMarkets Boost Contest has attracted active participation from traders from around the world, with weekly activity driven by dynamic market conditions and clear mechanisms for achieving results and valuable prizes.

The closer the event gets to the finale, the more crucial every trade and every pip the price moves becomes, not only for the weekly $200 rewards but also for the coveted final gold draw, where participants can win up to 15 grams of physical gold.

January traditionally brings renewed market momentum as institutional players return to the markets after the New Year holidays, something we’re already seeing.

This year, January could bring a host of volatile surprises, as macroeconomic uncertainty grows, and central bank signals and geopolitical events continue to fuel price movements in gold, indices, currencies, and energy markets.

Weekly Lucky Draws Keep the Momentum Going

Throughout the competition, traders could participate in weekly prize draws, with five winners receiving $200 each simply by trading three standard lots during the competition week. Participation was automatic and required no additional action, increasing the interest of professional market participants.

The closer the content is to its completion, the greater the chances of active traders winning the final gold prize draw by accumulating their total trading volume. Traders who have achieved a trading volume of more than 10 lots increase their chances of participating in and winning the final competition.

Gold at the Center of Attention

Gold is undoubtedly the top trading instrument of 2025, alongside silver, as metals continue to react sharply to inflation data, interest rate expectations, and geopolitical headlines. January confirmed that gold remains a favorite among traders, especially given the latest global news. High intraday volatility, deep liquidity, and clear technical behavior make gold one of the most actively traded instruments during the contest, which aligns perfectly with the JustMarkets Boost Contest philosophy of rewarding active trading.

Competitive Conditions for Top Trading

A large number of traders have long been participating in the JustMarkets Boost Contest, both to compete for valuable prizes and to trade effectively under top-notch trading conditions.

As noted earlier, gold is one of the most popular instruments among contest traders, and JustMarkets has played a significant role in this, offering some of the tightest gold spreads in the online trading industry. Additionally, the broker offers ultra-fast order execution and flexible leverage of up to 3000 to control more positions and manage margins more effectively.

The JustMarkets Boost Contest is gradually approaching its finale, and traders still have plenty of time to join the event and have a chance to win valuable prizes, thanks to favorable market conditions and a low entry threshold on the trading platform. Weekly opportunities remain open, and the path to the final golden prize is still within reach of anyone willing to harness the volatility of financial markets.

