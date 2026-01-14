SHELT has been named to the2025 MSSP 250 listby MSSP Alert, ranking among the world’s top Managed Security Service Providers based on performance, service breadth, and industry impact.

The recognition highlights SHELT’s investment in scalable security operations, threat intelligence, and compliance-driven managed services, reinforcing its role in helping organizations manage risk in a complex cyber landscape.

CEO Youssef Abillama described the milestone as validation of SHELT’s commitment to delivering practical, resilient cybersecurity solutions, while the company continues to expand capabilities and serve clients globally.

SHELT, a cybersecurity-as-a-service provider, has been named to the 2025 MSSP 250, the prestigious annual list published by MSSP Alert, a resource of CyberRisk Alliance.

The list ranks the world’s top 250 Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) based on business performance, service breadth, and industry impact.

The MSSP 250 recognizes cybersecurity firms that demonstrate strong growth, operational excellence, and the ability to deliver advanced managed security services in an increasingly complex threat landscape.

Companies are evaluated using criteria such as annual recurring revenue, profitability, business growth, workforce size, and the scope of managed security capabilities offered.

SHELT’s inclusion in the 2025 list reflects the company’s continued investment in scalable security operations, threat intelligence, and client-focused managed services across multiple regions.

“Being recognized in the MSSP 250 is a meaningful milestone for our team,” said Youssef Abillama, CEO of SHELT. “It validates our focus on building practical, resilient security services that help organizations manage risk and respond effectively to today’s evolving cyber threats.”

SHELT views this recognition as a proud moment for the company and its people, reflecting the dedication, expertise, and commitment of its teams across all markets. The company remains focused on continuing to strengthen its capabilities and delivering trusted cybersecurity services to its clients worldwide.

About SHELT

SHELT is a cybersecurity-as-a-service company providing managed security, threat intelligence, and risk management solutions to organizations across multiple sectors. The company focuses on delivering practical, scalable cybersecurity services that align with business needs and regulatory requirements.