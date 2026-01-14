On Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, Wola Joseph-Condotti stepped into one of the most closely watched leadership roles in Nigeria’s power sector, assuming duties as interim chief executive of Eko Electricity Distribution Plc (Eko Disco).

The appointment places a seasoned corporate lawyer and energy executive at the helm of a utility that serves one of Africa’s largest commercial hubs, at a moment when the electricity industry faces mounting pressure to improve reliability, embrace cleaner energy and navigate regulatory complexity.

Ms. Joseph-Condotti is already deeply familiar with the company she now leads.

She is the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive of West Power & Gas Limited, the parent company of Eko Disco, and has spent much of her professional life shaping the governance and operational framework of the utility.

Her career trajectory

Before rising to the top of the group, she was Eko Disco’s pioneer Chief Legal and Company Secretary, a role that placed her at the center of the company’s post-privatization evolution.

Her career at Eko Disco expanded well beyond legal oversight. Over the years, she held a series of strategic positions, including Head of Regulatory Compliance, Chief Human Resources and Administration Officer, Supervising Chief of the Customer Service Department and Data Protection Officer.

The breadth of those roles has given her a rare, ground-level view of the utility’s regulatory obligations, workforce challenges and customer-facing pressures — experience that is now expected to shape her interim leadership.

Beyond Eko Disco, Ms. Joseph-Condotti has built a reputation as a thought leader in Nigeria’s power space, with a particular focus on renewable energy, sustainability, carbon markets and carbon credits. West Power & Gas has positioned itself as an energy group with interests spanning both conventional and renewable sources, reflecting her view that the future of electricity distribution in Nigeria will depend on balancing near-term reliability with long-term transition goals.

Education and licenses

Her professional foundation is rooted in law and finance. She holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan, a master’s degree in international finance law from Harvard Law School and an M.B.A. from INSEAD Business School.

She is also a certified board evaluation professional with the International Finance Corporation of the World Bank Group and a corporate governance trainer, credentials that reinforce her standing in boardrooms and regulatory circles alike.

Earlier in her career, she served as General Counsel and Company Secretary at Lagoon Home Savings and Loans and worked as a legal associate at Banwo & Ighodalo, one of Nigeria’s leading commercial law firms.

Ms. Joseph-Condotti’s work has attracted sustained recognition. She was named among the Legal 500 GC Powerlist’s Top 100 General Counsels in Nigeria in both 2024 and 2025 and was selected as INSEAD’s “INSEADer of the Month” in April 2024.

In 2025, she was listed among the Ascent Top 100 Career Women in Africa, and she has appeared on multiple rankings highlighting Africa’s most inspiring female leaders in law and energy. Most recently, she became the inaugural recipient of the Legal Era Leadership Excellence Award of the Year in 2025.

She also serves on several boards and advisory bodies, including the Women in Energy Network, where she is a founding member, and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Public Affairs and Advocacy Committee.