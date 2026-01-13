Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko Disco) has named Wola Joseph-Condotti as its interim Chief Executive Officer.

This is according to information reaching Nairametrics from sources familiar with the matter.

Her appointment comes less than two weeks after TransGrid Consortium completed its acquisition of a majority stake in Eko Disco.

This also follows the resignation of Rekhiat Momoh, who had led the company for nearly two years.

What they are saying

According to reliable sources, Wola Joseph-Condotti was appointed interim CEO on Monday, January 12, 2026, after Rekhiat Momoh officially stepped down from the role.

Her appointment was formally announced the following day, January 13, at a town hall meeting by Engineer Olubunmi Peters, the new Chairman of TransGrid Consortium and now Chairman of Eko Disco.

Prior to this new role, Wola served as Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of West Power & Gas Limited, the former parent company of Eko Disco.

She is a well-regarded energy executive and legal expert, with decades of experience in Nigeria’s power sector.

Her previous roles include a decade-long tenure as Chief Legal & Company Secretary at Eko Disco, where she also led compliance, regulatory affairs, customer service, HR, and data protection.

Rekhiat Momoh bows out after three decades

Outgoing CEO Rekhiat Momoh sent a farewell message to staff, expressing deep gratitude as she enters retirement. In a message seen by Nairametrics, she said,

“As I prepare to step into retirement after 33 remarkable years with this organization, I do so with immense gratitude and pride. Serving as your CEO has been the greatest privilege of my professional life.”

She praised the staff for their dedication and attributed her success to their collective effort. Momoh, who hails from Etsako West LGA in Edo State, retires after a distinguished career that spanned NEPA, PHCN, and Eko Disco.

During her time at Eko Disco, she held numerous strategic roles including General Manager (Commercial), Assistant GM (Marketing), and District Manager for key business units like Orile, Mushin, and Apapa.

Her expertise in operations, marketing, and customer service cemented her as one of the most experienced leaders in Nigeria’s power distribution space.

What this signals

This leadership change marks a significant transition for Eko Disco at a time of new ownership and renewed strategic focus.

The appointment of a seasoned insider like Wola Joseph-Condotti suggests a desire for continuity amid transformation, as TransGrid aims to reshape Eko Disco’s operations and service delivery.

Momoh’s retirement and Wola’s interim leadership are symbolic of the changing guard in Nigeria’s power sector, which has seen increased private investment and restructuring since the 2013 privatization.

Notably, the transition also continues the impressive trend of women leading at the helm of major distribution companies like Eko Disco and Ikeja Electric—highlighting a growing shift towards gender diversity in executive leadership within the industry.

With Wola’s deep institutional knowledge and TransGrid’s fresh capital, stakeholders will be watching for improved performance metrics, customer service reforms, and regulatory compliance.

What you should know

TransGrid Enerco Limited recently finalized the acquisition of a 60% controlling stake in Eko Electricity Distribution Company in a deal valued at approximately N360 billion.

The transaction, which had initially been slated to close by April 2025, was completed on December 30, 2025.

This marks one of the largest private takeovers in Nigeria’s power distribution sector since the landmark 2013 privatization of the power industry.