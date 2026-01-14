Electric vehicle charging stations are quietly becoming part of Nigeria’s transport landscape, with a small but growing network of chargers emerging, challenging the long-standing dominance of petrol and diesel.
According to 6Wresearch, Nigeria’s electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% between 2025 and 2031.
Nigeria’s push toward electric mobility is influenced by policy signals and climate commitments.
Under the Energy Transition Plan, the federal government aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2060 by cutting transport emissions, introducing a 10 percent biofuel blend by 2030, and transitioning fully to electric vehicles by 2060
This is also backed by the Federal Government’s National Action Plan for the Development of Electric Vehicles, with the target of the plan being to achieve at least 30% local production of electric vehicles by 2032, a goal that places charging infrastructure at the heart of the transition.
As Nigeria moves toward cleaner transport, key individuals and companies are playing a defining role in how fast electric mobility can take hold with early EV charging networks.
Here are the owners of electric vehicle charging stations who are positioning themselves for the next phase of Nigeria’s transport evolution.
Nigus International is founded and led by HRH Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim, a Nigerian businessman with decades of experience in automotive and renewable energy sectors.
The company focuses on electric vehicle charging stations and renewable energy solutions, aiming to drive Nigeria’s shift toward electric mobility.
Prince Malik’s career spans the automotive industry and global renewable energy initiatives. He worked with Proton, Lotus, and Hyundai, and was the first Black professional in Formula 1. Between 2007 and 2011, he served as a United Nations Under-Secretary on Renewable Energy, championing solar and hybrid energy systems.
Under his leadership, Nigus has developed large-scale renewable projects, including 100-megawatt solar plants in Katsina and Adamawa, and organized Nigeria’s first major solar exhibition at NNPC in 2016. The company has also collaborated internationally, including partnerships in South Africa, UAE, and with Chinese EV manufacturer BYD.
Nigus International has been rolling out several electric vehicle charging stations across Nigeria. The company has also announced plans to start a local EV assembly plant, aiming to produce Nigerian-branded electric vehicles.
