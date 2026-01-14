Electric vehicle charging stations are quietly becoming part of Nigeria’s transport landscape, with a small but growing network of chargers emerging, challenging the long-standing dominance of petrol and diesel.

According to 6Wresearch, Nigeria’s electric vehicle market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8% between 2025 and 2031.

Nigeria’s push toward electric mobility is influenced by policy signals and climate commitments.

Under the Energy Transition Plan, the federal government aims to reach net-zero emissions by 2060 by cutting transport emissions, introducing a 10 percent biofuel blend by 2030, and transitioning fully to electric vehicles by 2060

This is also backed by the Federal Government’s National Action Plan for the Development of Electric Vehicles, with the target of the plan being to achieve at least 30% local production of electric vehicles by 2032, a goal that places charging infrastructure at the heart of the transition.

As Nigeria moves toward cleaner transport, key individuals and companies are playing a defining role in how fast electric mobility can take hold with early EV charging networks.

Here are the owners of electric vehicle charging stations who are positioning themselves for the next phase of Nigeria’s transport evolution.