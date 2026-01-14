The Nigerian stock market closed the trading session on 14 January 2026 in positive territory, rising by 934.7 points to extend its nine-day winning streak in 2026.

Tracked by the All-Share Index, this marked a 0.56% gain, lifting the market from 165,837.3 to a record high of 166,772.0 for the first time ever.

Trading activity slowed slightly, with 761.9 million shares exchanged, down from 1.13 billion shares the previous day.

Market capitalization, however, mirrored the bullish trend, climbing from N106.1 trillion to N106.7 trillion across 55,751 deals.

What the data is saying

The ASI’s 0.56% gain on Wednesday lifted the year-to-date performance to 7.17%, reflecting steady investor confidence.

Top gainers were Academy Press and NCR (Nigeria), up 10.00% and 9.98%, respectively, while May & Baker and Coronation Insurance (WAPIC) led the losers, declining 9.79% and 6.76%.

On the volume front, Access Holdings recorded the highest activity with 53.4 million shares traded, followed by Lasaco with 38.9 million and Veritaskap with 32.7 million.

Tantlizer and Deapcap completed the top five, exchanging 30.1 million and 28.5 million shares, respectively.

By transaction value, Aradel led the session with N8.9 billion, followed by Seplat at N4.0 billion, MTN at N1.6 billion, Zenith Bank at N1.24 billion, and Access Holdings at N1.23 billion.

Top 5 Gainers

ACADEMY — Up 10.00% to N8.25

NCR — Up 9.98% to N106.30

TRIPPLEG — Up 9.95% to N4.86

TANTALIZERS — Up 9.93% to N2.99

MCNICHOLS — Up 9.92% to N7.31

Top 5 Losers

MAYBAKER — Down 9.79% to N28.55

WAPIC — Down 6.76% to N3.31

LIVESTOCK — Down 6.67% to N7.00

PZ — Down 6.52% to N54.50

ETERNA — Down 6.30% to N34.20

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Stocks worth over one trillion naira (SWOOTs) maintained a mixed tone during the session, with Aradel leading the gains, up 5.54%.

On the downside, International Breweries slipped 0.67%, while Nigerian Breweries edged down 0.29%.

Among the FUGAZ banking stocks, Zenith Bank rose 1.47% and First HoldCo added 1.01%, while Access Holdings closed flat.

On the other hand, UBA fell 1.63% and GTCO declined 0.50%.

Why this matters

The ASI’s nine-day winning streak and record close above 166,000 points highlight strong early-year momentum in the Nigerian stock market.

Broad gains among SWOOTs like Aradel and resilient performance in FUGAZ banking stocks such as Zenith Bank and First HoldCo reflect sustained investor confidence.

While trading volumes eased slightly, robust market capitalization growth suggests investors remain committed, signaling a stable upward trend.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index closed above the 166,000 mark, with bullish momentum lifting both large- and mid-cap stocks.

If buying interest stays broad-based, the rally could continue; however, a short-term pullback remains possible as the market shows signs of being overbought.