The NGX Insurance sector powered through 2025 with an impressive return of 65.64%, outperforming the broader All-Share Index, which gained 51.19%.
Tracked by its index, the sector gained 471.3 points, rising from 719.9 to close at 1,189.3 points and decisively breaking the 1,000-point barrier.
Only the NGX Consumer Goods sector posted a stronger performance, returning 129.57%.
Even so, 2025 was a solid year for insurance stocks, although it fell short of the sector’s exceptional 123% return in 2024, while Consumer Goods delivered 54% last year.
On a month-to-date basis, August emerged as the strongest month in 2025, advancing 44.30%.
The surge was largely driven by a positive market reaction to President Tinubu’s signing of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, which promises stronger consumer protection, improved capital adequacy, and overall sector stability.
August’s rally pushed H2 2025 to become the year’s strongest half, up 57.42%, with the third quarter emerging as the standout period, rising over 57%.
This sector-wide performance was driven by strong gains in individual insurance stocks. Below are the top 10 performers behind the rally.
Guinea Insurance Plc secured the tenth spot in 2025, delivering a 64.20% return to investors. The stock opened the year at N0.81 and closed at N1.33, with approximately 1.4 billion shares traded.
The year began on a weak note, as the stock shed 9.88% in January, slipping to N0.73, before extending losses to N0.65 by April.
A turnaround in May and a strong June rally lifted the price to N0.90, resulting in an 11.11% gain for the first half.
Momentum accelerated in August, when the stock surged 65.12% to trade above the N1 mark, peaking around N1.42 amid broad-based strength in insurance equities.
A pullback in October and November dragged the price down to N1.10, but a late rebound of 20.91% helped the stock close the year at N1.33.
For the nine-month period, insurance revenue edged up to N2.1 billion from N2.0 billion a year earlier. Premiums received dipped 4.47% to N2.3 billion, while gross claims rose sharply to N628.3 million from N279.4 million.
Guinea Insurance is valued at N10.8 billion on the NGX.
