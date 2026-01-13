The Federal Government, led by the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zaach Adedeji, on Monday met with top executives of the global professional services firm, KPMG, following concerns and disagreements over the implementation of the new tax laws.

According to a post on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the NRS said the meeting took place during a courtesy visit by the top officials of KPMG to the NRS Executive Chairman in his office in Abuja, as intense debate on the implications of this new tax framework rages on.

Adedeji, during the meeting, clarified some areas of concern in the new tax laws that were misconstrued and misrepresented.

Initial fears clarified

While the KPMG team noted that their earlier opinion on the new tax laws had been misconstrued and expressed regret over the misunderstanding, it was said to have sought further clarity on the provisions of the laws and highlighted areas where recommendations could be made.

Both parties acknowledged that differences in interpretation had contributed to confusion among taxpayers and agreed that sustained dialogue was necessary to address emerging issues.

The team also commended the Executive Chairman for the effective and timely implementation of the reforms and noted that their initial apprehensions had been significantly allayed.

The NRS post reads, “The Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, today received a delegation of top management from KPMG on a courtesy visit. The KPMG executives commended the Executive Chairman for his leadership and the timely implementation of the new tax laws, noting that their initial apprehensions have been significantly allayed.

“They affirmed that the reforms are both necessary and timely, and pledged continued professional engagement in support of effective tax administration and national economic growth.’’

What you should know

Recall that on January 8, 2026, KPMG had in a report titled “Nigeria’s New Tax Laws: Inherent Errors, Inconsistencies, Gaps and Omissions,” expressed concerns over some aspects of the laws, including the taxation of shares, dividend treatment, non-resident obligations, and foreign exchange deductions.

It warned that flaws and gaps in Nigeria’s new tax laws could spark disputes, deter investment, and lead to capital flight.

It then called for a review of the tax laws, noting that the “errors, inconsistencies, gaps, omissions, and lacunae” urgently required reconsideration.

However, in its reaction, the Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee, Taiwo Oyedele, faulted key observations made by KPMG on Nigeria’s newly enacted tax laws.

The committee argued that most of the issues raised reflect misunderstandings of policy intent rather than genuine errors.

According to the committee, many of the issues labelled by KPMG as “errors,” “gaps,” or “omissions” fall into five broad categories: the firm’s own analytical errors, failure to properly understand the reforms, missed reform context, disagreement with deliberate policy choices, and clerical issues already identified internally.