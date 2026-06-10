Data from the latest trade statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that the top 10 African trading partners accounted for a significant share of Nigeria’s intra-African imports, reflecting growing commercial ties under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework and increasing efforts to diversify trade relationships across the continent.

Nigeria imported goods worth N654.94 billion from African countries in the first quarter of 2026, with South Africa, Angola, Egypt, Morocco and Swaziland emerging as the country’s top sources of imports on the continent.

Data from the latest trade statistics from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) show that the top 10 African trading partners accounted for a significant share of Nigeria’s intra-African imports, reflecting growing commercial ties under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework and increasing efforts to diversify trade relationships across the continent.

The imports were largely concentrated in petroleum products, industrial raw materials, agricultural commodities, food ingredients, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and manufacturing inputs essential to Nigeria’s economy.

Below is a breakdown of the top 10 African countries from which Nigeria imported goods in Q1 2026. Ghana – N17.99 billion

10. Ghana rounded out the top 10 African import sources with exports worth N17.99 billion.

This represents a sharp decline from N150.96 billion worth of imports recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The leading products imported from Ghana included cocoa powder containing added sugar valued at N9.55 billion, crude palm oil worth N2.87 billion, infant food preparations valued at N2.16 billion, margarine worth N1.94 billion, and hot-rolled iron bars and rods valued at N281.94 million.

The trade pattern demonstrates Ghana’s strength in agro-processing and food manufacturing, particularly in value-added agricultural products that continue to feature prominently in Nigeria’s import basket.

9. Tanzania – N18.98 billion

Tanzania recorded exports worth N18.98 billion to Nigeria during the quarter.

This represents a decline from N23.25 billion worth of goods imported into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Traditional exports from Tanzania include raw hides and skins, leather products, vegetable textile fibres, tobacco products, nonwoven materials, vegetables, roots and tubers, as well as other agricultural commodities.

Recent efforts by Tanzanian authorities indicate that further growth in bilateral trade may be on the horizon. The Tanzania High Commission in Abuja has announced plans to intensify economic diplomacy and strengthen trade ties with Nigeria through increased engagement with businesses and investors.

According to the mission, greater participation in international trade platforms is aimed at expanding market access for Tanzanian products and attracting investment in key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and services.

The High Commission noted that the initiative aligns with broader efforts to deepen commercial relations between both countries and promote stronger private-sector collaboration.

8. Liberia – N20.51 billion

Liberia ranked eighth among African exporters to Nigeria, with imports valued at N20.51 billion.

Crude palm oil dominated the trade relationship, accounting for N20.29 billion of total imports.

Other imports included used vehicles, motor vehicle parts, and industrial cleaning products.

The figures highlight the growing importance of agricultural commodities in intra-African trade, particularly in supporting food and industrial supply chains across the region.

7. Kenya – N22.89 billion

Kenya ranked seventh with exports to Nigeria valued at N22.89 billion.

This represents a marginal increase from N22.85 billion worth of goods imported into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Traditional imports from Kenya include vegetable textile fibres and yarns, Kenyan tea and coffee, leather products, pharmaceuticals, machinery, and iron and steel products, which continue to support Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

6. Uganda – N26.34 billion

Uganda placed sixth with imports valued at N26.34 billion.

This represents an increase from N12.60 billion worth of goods imported into Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Although detailed trade figures for individual products were not fully disaggregated, Nigeria traditionally imports coffee, tea and spices, pharmaceutical products, raw hides and leather, as well as machinery and industrial equipment from the East African nation.

Key products imported from Uganda include tobacco and manufactured tobacco substitutes, raw hides and leather, machinery, pharmaceutical products, and optical and medical equipment.

Nigeria also sourced vegetable products such as edible vegetables and tubers, along with rubber, textiles, apparel, and iron and steel articles.

Additional imports included electrical equipment, tools, beverages, dairy products, wood pulp, and various chemical and industrial materials.

5. Swaziland- N33.89 billion

Eswatini (formerly Swaziland) ranked fifth with imports worth N33.89 billion in the first quarter of 2026.

This represents a decline from the N37.19 billion recorded in imports from the country in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The country’s exports to Nigeria were largely driven by mixtures of odoriferous substances used in food and beverage production, valued at N19.23 billion.

Other major products included extracts and flavouring compounds worth N4.87 billion, hydrochlorofluorocarbon mixtures valued at N4.40 billion, industrial chemical preparations worth N2.59 billion and sucralose valued at N1.71 billion.

The figures indicate strong commercial links between Swaziland’s chemical and food ingredient industries and Nigeria’s manufacturing sector.

4. Morocco – N68.66 billion

Morocco recorded exports worth N68.66 billion to Nigeria during the quarter.

This reflects a significant increase from N31.05 billion worth of goods imported from Morocco in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The largest product imported from Morocco was diammonium phosphate fertiliser valued at N48.14 billion, underscoring the importance of agricultural inputs in bilateral trade.

Other imports included frozen blue whiting fish worth N6.07 billion, gypsum valued at N5.34 billion, frozen fish meat worth N3.44 billion, and hides and skins valued at N2.52 billion.

The trade profile reflects Morocco’s strong position in fertiliser production and fisheries exports.

3. Egypt – N69.99 billion

Egypt emerged as Nigeria’s third-largest African import source, with imports valued at N69.99 billion.

This marks a significant decline compared to N130.34 billion worth of goods imported from Egypt in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Key imports included amorphous PET chips valued at N12.38 billion, plasters worth N11.38 billion, lubricant additives valued at N6.86 billion, glucose and glucose syrup worth N4.33 billion, and salt for human consumption valued at N3.91 billion.

Egypt’s growing export footprint in Nigeria reflects its expanding manufacturing base and competitiveness in chemical, pharmaceutical and food-processing industries.

2. Angola – N145.49 billion

Angola ranked second, with exports to Nigeria valued at N145.49 billion.

The vast majority of imports from Angola were crude petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals, accounting for N144.19 billion of the total value. This indicates that energy products continue to dominate bilateral trade between both countries.

Other imports included ferro-silico-manganese valued at N1.13 billion, alongside used vehicles, machinery parts, and second-hand clothing. These additional items highlight a modest but diverse range of non-oil trade components within the import structure.

Overall, the data highlights Angola’s strategic importance as a key energy supplier within Africa and reflects the steady growth of intra-African petroleum trade. It also points to Nigeria’s continued reliance on crude oil imports from regional partners despite its own status as a major oil producer.

1. South Africa – N155.26 billion

South Africa emerged as Nigeria’s largest source of imports within Africa in the first quarter of 2026, with goods valued at N155.26 billion entering the country. This represents an increase of 18.2 per cent from the N131.32 billion recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025, reinforcing South Africa’s status as Nigeria’s leading African trading partner.

The strong trade performance was driven by a mix of industrial inputs, consumer goods, and agricultural products. Leading imports from South Africa included vehicles for the transportation of goods valued at N33.58 billion, polypropylene worth N16.72 billion, apples valued at N10.38 billion, odoriferous mixtures used in industrial production worth N6.26 billion, and extracts and flavouring products used in the beverage industry valued at N6.09 billion.

The growth in imports highlights the depth of commercial ties between both countries and underscores South Africa’s continued role as a major supplier of manufactured products, industrial raw materials, and value-added consumer goods to Nigeria’s economy.

Growing Intra-African Trade

The combined value of imports from African countries reached N654.94 billion in the first quarter of 2026, reflecting increasing commercial exchanges across the continent.

Analysts say the figures demonstrate the growing importance of African markets to Nigeria’s supply chains, particularly in energy, agriculture, manufacturing and industrial production.

With the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gaining momentum, experts expect trade volumes among African nations to continue expanding, creating new opportunities for investment, industrialisation and regional economic integration.