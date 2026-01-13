MultiChoice Nigeria has appointed Kemi Omotosho as its new chief executive officer, effective January 2026.

This marks a major leadership transition for one of Africa’s leading pay-TV and digital entertainment companies.

She succeeds John Ugbe, who retires after nearly 15 years at the helm, leaving behind a legacy of growth, innovation, and the expansion of MultiChoice’s footprint across Nigeria.

Omotosho brings more than 20 years of experience spanning media, telecommunications, and digital businesses in Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa.

Her career has been defined by a focus on operational excellence, customer value management, and strategic growth in complex, multi-market environments.

What they are saying

According to the company, Omotosho will oversee MultiChoice Nigeria’s overall strategy, day-to-day operations, and engagement with regulators, partners, and other key stakeholders.

She will also champion local content creation and the growth of the Nigerian creative economy, reflecting MultiChoice’s continued commitment to the country as a strategic and dynamic market.

“It is a privilege to be entrusted with the leadership of MultiChoice Nigeria at this important moment,” Omotosho said upon her appointment.

“Nigeria remains one of the Group’s most strategic markets. I look forward to working with our teams and partners to deepen our relationship with consumers, champion local storytelling and the creative economy, and build a future-ready organization that delivers sustainable value,” she added.

A brief on her career

A seasoned executive within the MultiChoice Group, Omotosho has held several senior positions over the years.

She served as executive head of customer value management in Nigeria, and later as group executive head of customer value management for the rest of Africa, providing functional leadership across more than 50 markets.

In these roles, she oversaw programs aimed at reducing customer churn, driving digital product adoption, and optimizing average revenue per user.

She also led transformative business operations initiatives, including the rollout of agile project management frameworks, program governance, and knowledge-sharing platforms across the Group.

Most recently, Omotosho held the position of regional director for Southern Africa, managing a seven-country portfolio with full profit-and-loss responsibility.

This role further cemented her reputation as a results-oriented leader capable of steering large teams and complex operations while maintaining a focus on long-term strategic growth.

Omotosho’s career began in customer service and operations at Computer Systems Associates and progressed through key leadership positions at Airtel Nigeria, where she focused on postpaid customer retention, enterprise account management, and revenue optimization.

Her Education

Her academic credentials include an Executive MBA from Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Management from the Nigerian Institute of Management. She also holds a B.Sc. in Biochemistry from the University of Ilorin.

Omotosho’s appointment underscores MultiChoice’s emphasis on strategic leadership, operational rigor, and local market relevance as it navigates an increasingly competitive media landscape.

As Nigeria continues to emerge as a critical hub for African content and entertainment, her leadership is poised to shape the future of the country’s digital media ecosystem.