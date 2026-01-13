Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has criticized the federal government over the arrest of 52 Ambrose Alli University (AAU) students who protested rising insecurity in Ekpoma, Edo State.

Atiku made the remarks in a statement issued on Friday, highlighting what he described as the high-handedness of the Tinubu administration.

His comments come amid rising concerns over citizens’ right to protest and recurring incidents of insecurity in the state.

What he said

Atiku condemned the arrest of students and described it as unacceptable, emphasizing that the right to protest is enshrined in the constitution and upheld by courts.

He criticized the government for focusing on detaining students instead of prioritizing efforts to combat terrorism and banditry.

“The level of intolerance and high-handedness of the Bola Tinubu administration is concerning. It is unacceptable that the authorities’ response to students’ protest against insecurity in the Ekpoma area of Edo State is to arrest and detain dozens of students of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU),”he said.

Atiku further questioned the government’s priorities, suggesting that the energy used in detaining students could be redirected toward combating crime.

“If the energy with which innocent students and citizens are arrested for raising concerns about insecurity were deployed to fighting terrorism and banditry, instead of negotiating with the criminals, our communities would be safer,” he stated

The former vice president also called for the immediate release of those detained, emphasizing constitutional rights.

Backstory

The incident in Ekpoma began on January 10, 2026, when students and local residents took to the streets to protest the alarming surge in kidnappings and insecurity in the area.

Initially peaceful, the demonstration reportedly deteriorated after some participants engaged in looting of shops and damage to property, including attacks on local structures. Viral footage and eyewitness accounts suggest the violence unfolded as crowds clashed with police and security personnel tasked with maintaining order.

In the early hours of Monday, security forces carried out raids across Ekpoma, arresting scores of young people believed to have been involved in the unrest.

Some of those taken into custody were reportedly picked up from their hostels. According to reports, some relatives and legal representatives are contesting that many did not participate in the protest or any associated violence.

A Benin High Court remanded the 52 suspects at the Ubiaja Correctional Centre following arraignment on charges related to alleged vandalism and armed robbery.

More details

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan also weighed in on the situation, calling for dialogue rather than detention.

“Dialogue not Detention!!! Release Detained 52 AAU Students. Our youths must not be criminalised for speaking up and protesting about issues that affect their environment, welfare and future.

“The government of Edo state must focus on addressing the concerns of kidnappings as well as other forms of insecurity and not suppressing discerning voices,” she stated

What you should know

Edo State has been struggling with a deepening security crisis long before the recent Ekpoma protest. Kidnapping for ransom has become a frequent threat across many communities, forcing residents to stay indoors and disrupting everyday life.

One of the most recent incidents occurred in December 2025, when the Edo State Police Command confirmed the rescue of 11 out of 18 passengers abducted by unknown gunmen along the Benin–Akure Highway.

The victims had been kidnapped on Friday, December 12, near Obarenren village in Ovia North-East Local Government Area while travelling in a vehicle operated by a popular commercial transport company.