Nigeria’s gas production rose from 6.8bcfd in 2023 to 7.5 bcfd in 2025, with domestic supply surpassing 2 bcfd for the first time, supported by new investment decisions and firm supply agreements.

Key reforms include Presidential approval for ₦185 billion debt settlement to gas producers, three major upstream FIDs worth $2 billion, reduced domestic gas base price to $2.13/mbtu, and expanded LPG programs targeting 1 million homes annually from 2026.

Infrastructure progress underpins growth, with AKK pipeline milestones, MDGIF financing over 20 projects worth ₦287 billion, and 50 identified gas utilization projects projected to create 4 million jobs by 2030.

The Decade of Gas Program has seen significant acceleration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration over the past two years, with a dedicated Minister of Petroleum Resources (Gas) – Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo.

Remarkable progress has been made by all stakeholders working together towards realising Nigeria’s ambition of becoming a gas-powered economy by 2030.

Notable achievements include:

i. Increase in gas production: Country Gas production has increased from 6.8 bcfd per day in 2023 to 7.5 bcfd in 2025 with domestic gas supply crossing the 2bcfd threshold for the first time in Nigeria’s history. Over 1 bcfd of additional gas supply has been unlocked via final investment decisions and firm gas supply agreements, with export gas volumes returning to 2021 levels.

ii. Improved Confidence in the Gas to Power sector by Securing Presidential approval for the settlement of approximately N185Bn (equivalent of over $500 mln) outstanding 12 year debts owed to gas producers providing gas supply in the Nigerian power sector.

iii. Increased Upstream Investments: Three Final Investment Decisions—Iseni, Ubeta, and HI achieved between 2023- 2025, demonstrating renewed sector-wide investor confidence. This represents over $2 billion mobilised toward a $30 billion investment target by 2030.

iv. Strengthened Global Gas Advocacy Leadership: Nigeria secured top-tier leadership positions within the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), including:

President of the GECF Ministerial Meeting (2026)

Secretary-General of the GECF

NMDPRA representation on the Executive Board

v. 2025 Domestic Base Price Achievement: A reduction in the domestic gas base price for 2025 from $2.42/ mbtu to $2.13/ mbtu, reflecting efforts to maintain affordability while supporting continued investment.

vii. Cooking Gas (LPG) Domestic Growth: Issuance of a ministerial directive mandating increased LPG production to deepen supply to Nigerian households, and 2 pilot export redirection programs launched

vii. Cooking Gas (LPG) Grassroots Penetration Programme: Successful conclusion of the nationwide LPG grassroots outreach launch targeting women across all six geopolitical zones. Foundation now completed to launch the 1 million homes per year clean cooking program between 2026 and 2030.

viii. Midstream & Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF): Governing Council Approval has been secured for the MDGIF to finance over 20 critical gas infrastructure projects that are essential to sector expansion. This represents over 287 billion Naira investment, with over 50% already disbursed and projects at various phases of construction.

ix. Critical progress on Key infrastructure delivered by NNPCL, including the AKK line River crossing and mechanical welding completion. ELP’s pipeline availability has been over 90% this year, supplying gas to industries, with OB3 crossing now planned for completion in 2026

x. Over 50 gasutilizationprojects and their unlocks have now been identified in the midstream and downstream gas sectors that will create over 4 million jobs once completed in 2030.