Nigeria is entering 2026 with several important questions hanging in the air. Will inflation finally slow down? Is the foreign exchange (FX) market becoming more stable? How will new tax reforms affect households and businesses? And most importantly, where should investors be putting their money in this new economic phase?

These questions take centre stage in this episode of Drinks & Mics, where hosts Ugo Dre Obi-Chukwu, Arnold Dublin Green, and Otunba Dele are joined by special guest Samson Esemuede for an open and insightful conversation about what lies ahead for Nigeria’s economy.

The discussion begins with global developments, particularly Donald Trump’s intervention in Venezuela and its possible impact on inflation and oil prices. Dele and Arnold explain that if Trump successfully helps restore Venezuelan oil production to between 2 and 5 million barrels per day, it could place significant downward pressure on global oil prices, with direct implications for oil-dependent economies like Nigeria.

Beyond oil, Samson paints a bigger picture, warning that the world is fast moving toward a tri-polar global order dominated by the US, China, and emerging regional power which as a result could countries to build redundant supply chain, a shift he believes will keep inflation structurally higher for longer.

Additionally, they also speak on Nigeria’s 2026 budget assumptions, which include an exchange rate of N1,151, oil production of 1.85 million barrels per day, and projected GDP growth of 4.49%. Here, Samson raises concerns about fiscal dominance, warning that heavy domestic borrowing especially the N14.3 trillion expected from local markets could affect private sector lending and reduce the effectiveness of monetary policy.

The panel also debates the CBN’s inflation projection of 12.9%, questioning whether Nigeria can realistically achieve single-digit inflation in 2026 and highlight investment strategies for 2026.

If you’re an investor, founder, professional, or just trying to make sense of Nigeria’s economic direction, this conversation will help you connect the dots.