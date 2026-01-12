In this episode of The Coffee Table, the CEO and Founder of Nairametrics, Ugodre, sits down with Lami Adekola, Director of Policy and Public Affairs at EnterpriseNGR, an organization at the forefront of shaping Nigeria’s financial services landscape.

To begin with, Lami Adekola explains that EnterpriseNGR is a member-led policy and advocacy group focused on transforming Nigeria’s financial and professional services (FPS) sector into Africa’s leading financial hub. According to him, the organization works closely with industry stakeholders to create policies that attract investment, deepen markets, and enhance global competitiveness.

However, He explains that the LIFC is not just a physical infrastructure project. Rather, it is designed as a regulatory ecosystem that encourages the flow of capital and talent into Nigeria.

Furthermore, Adekola explains how Lagos can be positioned as a gateway for global capital through what he calls the showroom concept. According to him, once investors feel comfortable operating within this safe, well-regulated, and familiar environment, they are more likely to expand their activities into the broader Nigerian economy, which he describes as a vast warehouse filled with opportunities.

In the same vein, Adekola believes Nigeria can also draw in global talent by offering a high standard of living, where professionals can enjoy a live-like-royalty lifestyle at a fraction of the cost of living in cities such as London or New York.

Rather than hype, this episode focuses on the policy mechanics, capital flows, and structural reforms needed for Lagos to compete with established global financial hubs.