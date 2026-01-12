The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will on Wednesday, January 14, formalise a new agreement to improve Nigeria’s universities and ensure stability.

The announcement was made in a statement released on Sunday in Abuja by Folasade Boriowo, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

The formalisation of this agreement follows years of engagement between the federal government and ASUU to address industrial disputes and improve the quality of education in Nigerian universities.

What ministry said

The Ministry of Education said the ceremony will hold at the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) Conference Hall in Maitama, Abuja, and will be presided over by the Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, and the Minister of State for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Sa’id Ahmad.

The ministry explained that the agreement reflects the federal government’s commitment to constructive engagement with critical stakeholders and to resolving industrial disputes through dialogue, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

It is expected to enhance industrial peace, create a more conducive academic environment, and reinforce confidence among students, university staff, and the wider public.

The development aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which recognises education as a strategic driver of national development, human capital growth, and socio-economic transformation.

The unveiling will bring together senior government officials, ASUU representatives, heads of tertiary institutions, development partners, and members of the media.

What you should know

The dispute between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities has been a longstanding challenge for Nigeria’s higher education sector, with recurrent disagreements over funding, conditions of service, and the implementation of agreements reached at previous negotiations.

Over the years, ASUU has embarked on numerous strike actions to press for better funding for public universities, improved welfare for lecturers, and full implementation of earlier accords, including unresolved terms from a key 2009 agreement that has been central to many of the union’s industrial actions.

These strikes have frequently disrupted academic calendars, sometimes lasting months and leading to significant lost academic time, delayed graduations, and increased student migration to private institutions or foreign universities.

The most recent major industrial action occurred in October 2025 when ASUU commenced a two‑week nationwide strike, marking its 18th strike in 26 years after the Federal Government failed to address long‑standing issues affecting public universities.

The union had earlier issued a 14‑day ultimatum before the strike began, reflecting growing frustration over unresolved demands and repeated negotiation delays. The strike was later suspended after ASUU and the federal government held overnight talks.