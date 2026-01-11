Africa’s biggest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, on January 10, 2026, commenced construction of the Bishoftu International Airport, designed to handle up to 110 million passengers annually.

The disclosure was made by the Office of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia on Saturday via X, noting that the airport is slated to become Africa’s largest once completed.

The project is expected to play a central role in sustaining Ethiopia’s aviation growth, easing capacity pressure at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, and supporting the expansion of Ethiopian Airlines’ global network.

What the Office of the Prime Minister is saying

According to the Office of the Prime Minister, Bishoftu International Airport is being developed as a new mega hub, as Addis Ababa Bole International Airport nears its expanded annual capacity of 25 million passengers.

Located about 40 km southeast of the capital at an elevation of 1,910 meters, Bishoftu offers suitable conditions for efficient aircraft operations and passenger handling.

Its proximity allows easy integration with the existing aviation network.

The airport’s first phase will serve 60 million passengers annually, with the full plan reaching 110 million, making it one of Africa’s largest aviation hubs.

“To sustain Ethiopia’s rapid aviation growth and Ethiopian Airlines’ expanding global network, a new mega hub is being developed alongside Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, which is nearing its expanded capacity of 25 million passengers annually. This multi-airport strategy aims to future-proof Ethiopia’s role as Africa’s leading air transport gateway.

“Bishoftu International Airport (BIA) will be the largest aviation infrastructure project in Africa’s history,” the statement read in part.

It added, “The first phase of the airport will handle 60 million passengers per year, with an ultimate master plan capacity of 110 million passengers annually, placing Ethiopia among the world’s top aviation hubs.”

The multi-airport strategy aims to future-proof Ethiopia’s aviation sector, boost Ethiopian Airlines’ regional position, and support economic reforms, industrialisation, and AfCFTA connectivity.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, ministers, officials, industry leaders, stakeholders, and Ethiopian Airlines executives.

Project financing and construction

The Bishoftu International Airport is now estimated at $12.5 billion, up from the initial $10 billion projection in August 2025.

Ethiopian Airlines will fund 30% of the project, with the remaining costs expected to be covered by lenders from the Middle East, Europe, China, and the United States.

The African Development Bank has committed $500 million and is leading efforts to raise $8.7 billion in additional financing.

Zaha Hadid Architects are the consultants overseeing the design and planning of the four-runway airport.

Ethiopian Airlines has allocated $610 million for initial earthworks, expected to be completed within a year. Main construction is scheduled to begin in August 2026, with the airport planned for completion by 2030.

What you should know

The commencement of Bishoftu International Airport comes as Addis Ababa Bole International Airport nears its expanded annual capacity of 25 million passengers.

Bole ranked third among Africa’s busiest airports by departing seats in December 2025, recording 1,173,631 seats, up 5.5% from the previous year.

Cairo International Airport led the continent with 1,687,283 departing seats, while O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg was second with 1,224,799.

Bole remains Ethiopia’s main international gateway and a key hub for Ethiopian Airlines, connecting Africa to Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, had Murtala Muhammed International Airport ranked ninth, with 495,635 departing seats, highlighting the gap in traffic volumes compared with leading hubs.

The development of Bishoftu is aimed at accommodating future growth and positioning Ethiopia as Africa’s premier aviation hub.