Social media platform X will make its recommendation algorithm publicly available within seven days, according to its owner, Elon Musk.

Musk announced this via a post on Saturday, marking a significant move toward transparency in how posts and adverts are shown to users.

The disclosure will include the code that determines content and advertising recommendations, with regular updates promised going forward.

Musk added that the release of the algorithm would not be a one-off exercise, noting that the company plans to repeat the process every four weeks alongside detailed developer notes explaining changes made over time.

What Elon Musk is saying

In his post, Musk stated that opening the algorithm would allow the public and developers to better understand how content is ranked and distributed on the platform.

He said the repeated releases, combined with comprehensive documentation, are intended to improve clarity around how X’s systems evolve.

“We will make the new X algorithm, including all code used to determine what organic and advertising posts are recommended to users, open source in 7 days,” Musk stated.

However, Musk did not explain the specific motivation behind X’s decision to make its algorithm open source, leaving room for speculation about the timing and intent of the move.

Regulatory scrutiny and transparency concerns

X has faced increasing pressure from regulators over the content displayed to users, particularly around misinformation, content moderation, and transparency.

European regulators have been especially active in scrutinising the platform’s practices.

In July, French authorities formally requested that X share its algorithm as part of an investigation into alleged bias and manipulation.

At the time, the company refused to comply, describing the probe as politically motivated.

Why this matters

Algorithms play a central role in shaping what users see on social media platforms, influencing public opinion, advertising outcomes, and information flow.

By opening its algorithm, X could ease regulatory concerns and set a precedent for greater transparency across the social media industry.

For regulators, researchers, and users, access to the code may provide deeper insight into whether the platform’s systems amplify harmful or misleading content, and how ads are targeted.

What you should know

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been under heightened regulatory pressure in Europe following the introduction of stricter digital rules focused on platform accountability.

Elon Musk has repeatedly criticised regulators and media organisations, positioning himself as a proponent of free speech and open systems.