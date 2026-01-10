President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima are collectively budgeted to spend N11.03 billion on State House operations in 2026 fiscal year.

The figures were extracted from the federal government’s budget details captured on page 4 of 2026 appropriation bill which was analyzed by Nairametrics.

The State House Headquarters emerging as the single largest cost centre in the Presidency’s approved budget. A total of N43.191 billion has been earmarked for the headquarters, the seat of power.

A detailed breakdown shows that capital expenditure of N30.487 billion accounts for the bulk of the allocation.

Personnel costs are estimated at N2.643 billion, while N10.060 billion has been set aside for overhead expenses.

Presidency budgeted N11.03 billion

According to the 2026 Appropriation Bill, the President’s State House Operations account is allocated N8.386 billion, while the Office of the Vice-President received N2.642 billion.

These allocations cover the running of both offices, including administrative and operational costs.

Further details show that the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President has been allocated N1.360 billion, while the Office of the Chief Security Officer received N371.240 million.

The State House Lagos Liaison Office was budgeted N298.328 million, completing the core Presidency spending framework for 2026.

Of the total allocation of N1.36 billion for the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President, N1.00 billion is set aside for overhead costs.

The budget also provides N312.91 million for local training, N24.90 million for meals and refreshments, and N199.50 million for the purchase of motor vehicles.

Highlight of the Presidency Budget for 2026:

State House (Headquarters total): N43.191 billion – total

Personnel costs: N2.643 billion

Overhead costs: N10.060 billion

Capital expenditure: N30.487 billion

State House Operations (President – total): N8.386 billion

State House Operations (Vice – total): N2.642 billion

Office of the Chief of Staff to the President – total allocation: N1.360 billion

Office of the Chief Security Officer to the President – – total: N371.240 million

State House (Lagos Liaison Office – total): N298.328 million

What the breakdown of Presidential Expenditures reveal:

A breakdown of the Presidency’s allocation shows that recurrent and related expenses account for N7.61 billion of the total vote.

Of this amount, N6.14 billion is earmarked for international travels and related expenses, while N873.89 million is allocated to local travel and transportation.

Other spending items include N79.67 million for drugs and medical supplies, N56.43 million for meals and refreshments, and N65.78 million for honorarium and sitting allowances.

The budget also provides N14.63 million for publicity and advertisement activities linked to the President’s office.

Vice-President’s Budget focuses on maintenance, renovation

The Vice-President’s N2.64 billion allocation includes N171.03 million for foodstuffs and catering materials, while meals and refreshments are budgeted at N14.99 million.

Office stationery and computer consumables are expected to cost N5.23 million, with N21.80 million set aside for honorarium and sitting allowances.

Significant provisions were made for residential and facility upgrades.

The budget allocates N615.51 million for rehabilitation and repairs of residential buildings, N208.87 million for the renovation of the Vice-President’s quarters at the Presidential Villa, and another N208.87 million for the renovation of the Vice-President’s Guest House in Asokoro.

An additional N25.88 million is provided for the purchase of printers, photocopiers, and media equipment.

What you need to know

President Tinubu presented the N58.18 trillion 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly in December, describing it as the “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity.”

He said the budget is aimed at consolidating recent economic reforms and converting improving macroeconomic indicators into better living standards for Nigerians.

The President also announced the end of the long-standing practice of running multiple overlapping budgets.

According to him, abandoned projects, inherited obligations, and perpetual budget rollovers have undermined fiscal discipline and effective economic planning.

Tinubu stated that by March 31, 2026, all outstanding capital liabilities from previous years would be fully funded and closed, adding that Nigeria would operate a single budget cycle from April 2026.

He noted that implementation of the 2025 budget was affected by transition challenges and competing execution demands but assured that stricter timelines, improved revenue mobilisation, and stronger accountability would guide budget execution going forward.