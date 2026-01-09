President Bola Ahmed Tinubu hailed NGX’s historic N100 trillion market capitalization milestone, calling it a signal of renewed investor confidence and urging Nigerians to invest more locally.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has commended Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), corporate Nigeria, market operators, and investors for propelling NGX past the historic N100 trillion market capitalisation mark, describing the achievement as a powerful signal of renewed investor confidence and economic rejuvenation.

In a statement celebrating the milestone, the President urged Nigerians to deepen their participation in the local capital market, expressing confidence that 2026 would deliver even stronger returns as the impact of his administration’s economic reforms continues to materialise.

“With Nigerian Exchange crossing the historic N100 trillion market capitalisation mark, the country is witnessing the birth of a new economic reality and rejuvenation,” President Tinubu said.

He noted that the NGX All-Share Index closed 2025 with a 51.19% return, up from 37.65% in 2024, ranking among the strongest performances globally and outperforming major indices including the S&P 500, FTSE 100, and several emerging-market peers.

“Nigeria is no longer a frontier market to be overlooked, it is now a compelling investment destination where value is being created and discovered,” the President declared, emphasising that robust stock market performance reflects broader economic health and rising investor confidence.

President Tinubu highlighted several factors behind the market’s strong performance: impressive results across listed companies, a growing pipeline of new listings spanning energy, technology, telecommunications, and infrastructure, as well as broader macroeconomic improvements including easing inflation, a stabilising naira, rising foreign reserves, and expanding exports.

Responding to the President’s remarks, the Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Emomotimi Agama, credited President Tinubu’s leadership for driving the market to historic heights. “The N100 trillion milestone is a direct result of the administration’s decisive reforms and unwavering commitment to transparency and fiscal discipline,” Agama stated. “These policies have renewed investor trust and solidified the credibility of Nigeria’s capital market.”

He reaffirmed the SEC’s alignment with the President’s economic vision, pledging to strengthen oversight, protect investors, and uphold governance standards to ensure sustained growth and resilience.

The Group Managing Director/CEO of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, Temi Popoola, commended President Tinubu for providing the policy clarity and reform momentum that have bolstered investor confidence.

“This milestone underscores the success of ongoing reforms and the Exchange’s commitment to market depth, transparency, and inclusive growth,” Popoola said. “The capital market has responded positively to improved macroeconomic coordination and clear reform direction, creating an enabling environment for sustainable investment. It validates our focus on market development, innovation, and creating an environment where both local and global investors can deploy capital with confidence.”

Popoola added that NGX Group would continue collaborating with regulators and stakeholders to attract quality listings, deepen liquidity, and expand retail participation, reinforcing our position as a catalyst for sustainable economic growth.

President Tinubu concluded by reiterating his administration’s commitment to building an inclusive, transparent, and high-growth economy, stressing that the N100 trillion milestone sends a powerful message to the global investment community. “Nation-building is a process, not a destination. The N100 trillion market capitalisation is a signal to the world that the Nigerian economy is robust, productive, and open for business,” the President affirmed.