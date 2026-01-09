The Federal Government has earmarked N100 billion in the 2026 budget for the settlement of outstanding obligations owed to indigenous contractors across the country.

This is according to details contained in the 2026 Appropriation Bill under the line item titled “Payment of Local Contractors’ Debts.”

The provision signals an attempt by the government to address mounting liabilities to local firms executing public sector projects.

What the data is saying

Budget breakdowns show that the N100 billion allocation is dedicated solely to clearing arrears owed to Nigerian-owned contracting firms for completed or ongoing government projects.

These debts have accumulated over several years due to funding shortfalls, delayed budget releases, and cash flow constraints faced by the Federal Government.

The allocation suggests official recognition of the growing financial strain on indigenous contractors, many of whom rely heavily on bank financing to execute government contracts.

The provision follows sustained pressure from industry groups, particularly the All Indigenous Contractors Association of Nigeria (AICAN), which has repeatedly raised concerns over unpaid invoices.

The association has previously staged demonstrations in Abuja, protesting prolonged delays in payments and warning that many local contractors are on the brink of collapse.

According to the group, several contractors are unable to service bank loans obtained to finance government projects, exposing them to loan defaults, mounting interest charges, and potential asset seizures by financial institutions.

Why this matter

Local contractors play a critical role in Nigeria’s infrastructure development, employment generation, and local content growth.

Delayed payments weaken their balance sheets, reduce capacity to take on new projects, and increase non-performing loans in the banking sector.

The N100 billion allocation could ease liquidity pressures, boost contractor confidence, and support jobs

What you should know

Outstanding contractor debts have been a recurring issue in Nigeria’s public finance management, with similar budgetary provisions made in previous years.

However, contractors often complain that budgetary allocations do not always translate into actual cash payments.

The effectiveness of the 2026 provision will therefore depend on timely releases and clear verification of genuine claims.

The inclusion of this line item also comes amid broader fiscal pressures, as the Federal Government balances debt servicing costs, personnel expenses, and capital expenditure commitments in the 2026 budget framework.

In December, President Bola Tinubu set up a multi-ministerial committee to resolve the ongoing crisis over unpaid federal contractors, with outstanding payments.