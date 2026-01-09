The Federal Government has earmarked N2.3 billion in the 2026 budget for the payment of benefits and entitlements to Nigeria’s former presidents, heads of state, and their deputies.

This is according to details contained in the 2026 Appropriation Bill under the line item tagged “Entitlements of former Presidents/Heads of State and Vice Presidents/Chief of General Staff.”

The allocation covers pensions, allowances, and other statutory benefits provided for former top political officeholders under Nigerian law.

What the data is saying

Budget documents show that the N2.3 billion provision applies to both civilian and military former leaders of the country.

Beneficiaries include former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan, as well as former military heads of state General Ibrahim Babangida, General Yakubu Gowon, and General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The allocation also extends to former vice presidents and equivalent military positions. Named beneficiaries include Atiku Abubakar, who served as Vice President from 1999 to 2007; Namadi Sambo, Vice President between 2010 and 2015; and Yemi Osinbajo, who served from 2015 to 2023.

Also included is Okoh Ebitu Ukiwe, who functioned as de facto Vice President between 1985 and 1986 during the Babangida military regime.

More details from the budget

Beyond ex-presidents and their deputies, the 2026 budget also makes significant provisions for other categories of retired public officials.

The Federal Government allocated N24.79 billion for the benefits of retired Heads of Service and Permanent Secretaries.

In addition, N1 billion was set aside as severance benefits for retired heads of government agencies and parastatals.

These allocations fall under recurrent expenditure and are aimed at meeting statutory obligations owed to senior public officeholders after retirement.

Why this matter

Spending on former political officeholders has remained a recurring feature of Nigeria’s annual budgets and often attracts public scrutiny, especially amid fiscal pressures and rising debt levels.

With Nigeria grappling with subsidy removals, revenue shortfalls, and high inflation, allocations to political entitlements continue to raise questions about public sector cost management and fiscal sustainability.

What you should know

Nigeria’s Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) determines the remuneration and benefits of political officeholders, including former presidents and vice presidents.

These entitlements are backed by law and typically cover pensions, housing, vehicles, medical care, and security.

Similar provisions have appeared in previous federal budgets, making the 2026 allocation a continuation rather than a new policy direction.

Nairametrics reports that President Bola Tinubu, in December 2025, presented the 2026 budget to the National Assembly with a N23.85 trillion deficit.

Tinubu noted that expected total revenue for 2026 is projected at N34.33 trillion.