Aliko Dangote, Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) Chairman, has filed a corruption petition at the EFCC against Farouk Ahmed, former Midstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) Managing Director.

Dangote’s legal team submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), following the earlier withdrawal of a similar complaint filed with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), urging an investigation into alleged corruption.

The move signals an escalation of the dispute, with Dangote alleging abuse of office and corrupt enrichment against the former petroleum regulator and calling for a full criminal investigation.

The petition, signed by lead counsel Dr. O.J. Onoja, SAN, urges the EFCC to probe Mr. Ahmed’s financial dealings and prosecute him if found culpable, citing the commission’s statutory mandate to tackle corruption-related offences.

What they are saying

Dangote’s petition states the EFCC, with sister agencies, is well-positioned to prosecute financial crimes, noting Nigerian courts consistently punish offenders once a prima facie case is established.

The petition referenced recent judicial precedents, including Lawan v. F.R.N (2024) and Shema v. F.R.N (2018), to reinforce the commission’s powers and responsibilities in corruption prosecutions.

Dr. Onoja further called on the EFCC, under the leadership of its chairman, Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede, to “investigate the complaint of Abuse of Office and Corruption against Engr. Farouk Ahmed and to accordingly prosecute him if found wanting.”

According to the petition, a prompt and decisive response by the commission would not only be “imperative and expedient” but would also serve as a deterrent to other public officers with corrupt tendencies.

Dangote’s petition revisits allegations first raised publicly on December 14, 2025, when he accused the former regulator of living far beyond his legitimate means.

According to Dangote, four of Mr. Ahmed’s children attended elite secondary schools in Switzerland—Montreux School, Aiglon College, Institut Le Rosey, and La Garenne International School, each for a period of six years.

Dangote estimated the annual cost of tuition, travel, and upkeep per child at about $200,000, bringing the total cost of their secondary education to roughly $5 million.

The petition further alleged that an additional $2 million was spent on the children’s tertiary education, including about $210,000 for a 2025 Harvard MBA programme undertaken by one of the children.

“Nigerians deserve to know the source of these funds, especially when many parents in Mr. Ahmed’s home state of Sokoto struggle to pay as little as N10,000 in school fees,” Dangote stated.

What you should know

The NMDPRA was established under the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) to oversee Nigeria’s downstream and midstream petroleum operations.

Dangote Industries Limited is a major stakeholder in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector, with investments including the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

Allegations involving senior regulators often draw heightened attention due to their potential impact on investor confidence and sector governance.

The petition ultimately calls for a comprehensive investigation to ensure accountability and restore public trust in Nigeria’s regulatory institutions.