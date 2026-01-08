Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, has withdrawn a petition he filed with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against the former head of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk.

This is according to a press statement issued by the ICPC titled “Investigation of Dangote’s Petition Against Engineer Farouk Ahmed of NMDPRA Continues.”

The development comes amid ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption and financial impropriety levelled against the former regulator, which had earlier triggered his resignation from office.

What the ICPC is saying

According to the ICPC, it is in receipt of a letter dated January 5, 2026, titled “Notice of Withdrawal of Petition Against Engineer Farouk Ahmed,” submitted by Dr. O.J. Onoja, SAN & Associates, legal counsel to Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

The Commission stated that the letter formally withdrew the petition dated December 16, 2025, filed against Engineer Farouk Ahmed, the immediate past Authority Chief Executive (ACE)/CEO of the NMDPRA, in its entirety.

Dangote’s legal team reportedly explained that the withdrawal was based on the fact that “another law enforcement agency has taken over” the investigation of the allegations contained in the petition.

Despite this, the ICPC emphasized that, in line with Sections 3(14) and 27(3) of the ICPC Act, investigations already commenced in the interest of the Nigerian state and its citizens will continue.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the fight against corruption.

More context on the allegations

Nairametrics had earlier reported that Dangote accused Ahmed Farouk of corruption and misappropriation of public funds.

Central to the allegations was a claim that the former NMDPRA boss spent millions of dollars on the education of his four children in Switzerland without any clear evidence of lawful income to support such expenditure.

Following the public accusations and the filing of the petition, Farouk resigned from his position and was subsequently replaced by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Why this matters

The case underscores growing scrutiny of public officials in Nigeria, particularly in sensitive regulatory agencies overseeing strategic sectors such as oil and gas.

Dangote’s decision to withdraw the petition does not automatically end the matter, as the ICPC has made it clear that its investigation will proceed regardless of the petitioner’s withdrawal.

This also highlights the increasing role of multiple law enforcement agencies in handling high-profile corruption cases, raising questions about jurisdiction, coordination, and accountability.

What you should know

Nairametrics previously reported that in late December 2025, the ICPC invited Aliko Dangote to appear before a special panel of investigators in Abuja over the petition he submitted against Ahmed Farouk.

The ICPC has maintained that Farouk’s resignation from office does not affect the status of the investigation.

The Commission insists that its probe is being conducted in the interest of the Nigerian people and the Nigerian state, regardless of any parallel investigations by other agencies.

Backstory

Before filing the petition, Dangote had, during a media briefing on challenges in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector on Sunday, December 14, 2025, publicly accused the former NMDPRA boss of financial impropriety.

According to Dangote, Ahmed Farouk allegedly spent about $5 million on the secondary school education of his four children in Switzerland. He questioned how a public official could afford such expenses and contrasted the alleged spending with the economic hardship faced by most Nigerians.