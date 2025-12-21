The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has invited Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, to appear before a special panel of investigators on Monday in Abuja.

Dangote is being invited over a petition he submitted against the former Managing Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Ahmed Farouk.

This is according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), citing a source familiar with the development.

What the source is saying

The source confirmed to NAN on Sunday that the anti-graft agency has constituted a panel of senior investigators to probe the allegations contained in the petition.

According to the source, ICPC Chairman, Dr Musa Aliyu (SAN), directed that the investigation should focus squarely on the issues raised by Dangote in his petition.

The oil and gas magnate is expected to appear in person or be represented by his lawyer, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), when the investigation formally begins.

The commission has asked Dangote to submit all supporting documents and evidence related to the allegations to aid its inquiry, with assurances that the process will be fair to all parties involved.

Allegations against former NMDPRA chief

In the petition, Dangote accused Farouk of corruption and misappropriation of public funds, alleging that the former regulator spent millions of dollars on the education of his four children in Switzerland without evidence of lawful income.

He also alleged that Farouk undermined domestic refining efforts by colluding with international oil traders and importers through the continued issuance of petroleum import licences, a move he claimed weakened local refining capacity.

Although Farouk has since resigned his position as head of the NMDPRA, the ICPC has maintained that his exit from office does not affect the ongoing investigation.

The commission said it would proceed with the probe regardless of his resignation.

The petition further alleges that over seven million dollars was spent on the education of Farouk’s children abroad, with no verifiable proof of legitimate income to support such expenditure.

Dangote is demanding Farouk’s arrest, investigation, and prosecution for allegedly living beyond his means as a public servant.

ICPC spokesperson, John Okor Odey, confirmed that the commission received a formal petition from Dangote on December 16, submitted through his legal representative, against the former NMDPRA chief.

Backstory

Before filing the petition, Nairametrics reported that Dangote had, during a media briefing on challenges in Nigeria’s downstream oil and gas sector on Sunday, December 14, 2025, levelled series of allegations against the former NMDPRA boss.

According to Dangote, Engr. Farouk Ahmed spent $5 million on the secondary school education of four of his children in Switzerland.

Dangote questioned how a public official could afford such extravagant spending and contrasted it with the financial struggles of ordinary Nigerians.