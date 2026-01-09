Statistics Canada plans to recruit about 32,000 temporary workers across all provinces and territories for the 2026 Census, with hourly pay of up to $31.32 depending on the role.

The national statistics agency disclosed this as part of its preparations for the upcoming census, which is scheduled to take place in May 2026.

The jobs are open to applicants who are legally adults in their province or territory, are Canadian citizens or permanent residents or hold valid work permits and reside in Canada with a Canadian home address.

What they are saying

Statistics Canada notes that the data gathered is used to produce an accurate statistical picture of Canada, which supports decisions related to healthcare, education, housing, transportation, and other essential services.

The recruitment covers both supervisory and non-supervisory positions, with work schedules and employment periods varying by role and location. Most of the work involves direct, in-person engagement with households rather than office-based duties, and much of the data collection activity is expected to take place during evenings and weekends.

Statistics Canada is hiring for several field-based roles, including Crew leaders, Crew leader assistants, Field operations supervisor assistants, Collection support unit operators and Enumerators.

Majority of available positions are for crew leaders and enumerators, making these the two roles most applicants are likely to be matched with during the recruitment process.

Enumerators collect census data by visiting households, following up on non-responses, and interacting directly with residents. They typically work 20–40 hours per week from May to July 2026.

Crew leaders supervise enumerators, coordinate field activities, monitor progress, and handle administrative tasks. These roles require about 40 hours per week and run from March to July 2026, including weekdays, evenings, and weekends.

How much these census jobs pay

Hourly pay rates for the main roles are as follows: Enumerators earn $25.87 per hour while Crew leaders earn $31.32 per hour.

In addition to hourly wages, employees may claim authorized work-related expenses, depending on the requirements of their assignment.

Because census work is community-based and involves travelling within assigned areas, employees may be eligible to claim authorized expenses.

These can include mileage and parking costs where driving is required to complete work assignments. Employees are compensated for kilometres driven, helping to reduce out-of-pocket transportation expenses associated with door-to-door visits.

More insights

To be hired, applicants must successfully complete several stages, including initial screening, reference checks, interviews for crew leader roles, and security screening. Statistics Canada notes that only candidates selected for further consideration will be contacted.

Applications must be submitted online through the Census jobs portal. The recruitment window runs from November 4, 2025, to July 31, 2026, and hiring continues throughout this period.

Timelines vary by location, so applying early may improve an applicant’s chances of being matched to a role