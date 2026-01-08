The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has introduced a procedure that allows international visitors to temporarily bring personal vehicles into Nigeria.

The new framework is aimed at easing cross-border movement and ensuring compliance with international transit rules.

The disclosure was contained in a statement issued on the official X account of the Nigeria Customs Service on Wednesday.

What the Nigeria Customs Service is saying

According to the statement, the initiative applies to all personal, non-commercial vehicles belonging to international travellers visiting Nigeria for tourism, business, diplomatic, or personal purposes.

Travellers are required to present valid documents including an international passport, international driver’s licence, vehicle registration, insurance, and a Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD) at the point of entry.

“The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) announces the commencement of procedures for granting safe passage to personal vehicles temporarily imported or transiting through Nigeria by international travellers.

“The initiative is anchored on the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, and relevant international conventions on temporary admission and transit of vehicles,” the statement read in part.

The statement stated that the new system is designed to simplify travel, ensure legal compliance, and align Nigeria with international customs standards.

How the temporary vehicle admission system works

Upon verification, Customs will issue a Temporary Vehicle Admission Permit valid for up to 90 days, with the option to extend for 30 days subject to approval by the relevant Customs Area Controller.

Vehicles admitted under this system are allowed to move freely within Nigeria but cannot be sold, leased, transferred, modified, or used for commercial purposes. In the event of an accident, theft, or breakdown, travellers are instructed to notify the nearest Customs office immediately.

The policy is anchored on the Nigeria Customs Service Act, 2023, as well as international conventions including the Revised Kyoto Convention, UN TIR Convention, Istanbul Convention, and the ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement of Persons.

The NCS emphasized that the initiative strengthens Nigeria’s commitment to trade facilitation, regional integration, and cross-border cooperation while ensuring security and regulatory compliance.

What this means

The new procedure makes it easier for foreign visitors to bring their personal cars into Nigeria without permanently importing them.

It also ensures travellers follow clear rules, reducing the risk of legal or logistical issues at borders.

Overall, the move is expected to improve Nigeria’s international travel experience while aligning the country with global customs practices.

What you should know

While this new procedure allows international travellers to bring in their personal cars temporarily, Nigeria continues to import a large number of vehicles.

Passenger car imports rose to N527 billion in the third quarter of 2025, more than double the N254 billion recorded in the same period in 2024, bringing the total to around N1 trillion in the first nine months of 2025.

The country mainly imports vehicles from the United States, Dubai, and South Africa, including both new and used cars.