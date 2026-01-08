AkinwaleAbidakun is the founder and President of Bluemart Realty Group, a leading property brokerage and investment firm in Lagos, Nigeria.

Akinwale Matthew Feyiyemi Abidakun, widely known by his nickname Wale Tomtom, is a prominent figure in the Nigerian real estate landscape, serving as the founder and President of Bluemart Realty Group.

This leading property brokerage and investment firm is headquartered in the bustling city of Lagos, Nigeria, and has garnered acclaim for its innovative approaches in a highly competitive market.

With a career spanning over a decade, Abidakun stands out not only as a successful entrepreneur but also as a knowledgeable industry expert, particularly in the niche of distressed asset sales.

His work involves managing properties deemed non-performing by financial institutions, as well as handling remedial assets that necessitate strategic intervention to restore value.

Abidakun’s professional journey commenced as the Executive Personal Assistant to Dr. Wale Babalakin, the esteemed Group Chairman of Resort International and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services.

This foundational role served as a critical launching pad for his corporate career, allowing him to make substantial contributions to various subsidiaries under the Babalakin umbrella. It was here that he developed vital skills and an entrepreneurial mindset, preparing him for the challenges of running his own business, which he embarked upon in 2014.

He graduated from the University of Ilorin in 2003 with a degree in Sociology and Anthropology. Following his mandatory National Youth Service, Abidakun was swiftly recruited by Resort International and Bi-Courtney Group as the Executive Assistant to the Chairman.

This position not only equipped him with relevant business acumen but also solidified his determination to start his own venture. After further enhancing his expertise with a Master’s degree from the University of Leeds in 2009, he established Bluemart Realty Group in 2014, with a clear vision of transforming a previously underperforming property outfit into a leading player in the real estate sector. Within a remarkably short span of five years, Abidakun successfully reinvented Bluemart into a dynamic and respected brand, synonymous with excellence in distressed property management.

Additionally, Abidakun is an alumnus of prestigious institutions such as Lagos Business School and Strathmore Business School in Kenya, where he participated in elite executive education programs, including the renowned Owner Managers Program.

These experiences have significantly sharpened his leadership skills and strategic thinking capabilities. Beyond his business interests, Abidakun is a passionate advocate for youth development in Nigeria, actively involved in the Rotary Club and collaborating with the Southwest Youth Advancement Group based in Abuja. Through these initiatives, he dedicates time and resources to empower young individuals across the southwestern region, inspiring them to achieve their potential.

Abidakun’s commitment to excellence and his keen business acumen have not gone unnoticed in the broader community. He has been honored at several prestigious award ceremonies, recognizing his contributions to the real estate industry.

Most recently, he was inaugurated into the Forbes Africa Business Council, an acknowledgment of his exemplary track record and distinguished profile as a savvy businessman impacting the African economic landscape. In a letter from Forbes, he was commended for his significant contributions and was selected for this honor based on his impressive achievements and influence within the continent.