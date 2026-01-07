The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has reported a record-breaking revenue haul of N15.6 billion in 2025, marking its highest annual collection since its establishment.

According to Mr. Tunde Ayagbalo, the Public Relations Officer of the command, December 2025 alone contributed a historic N3.63 billion, the highest monthly revenue ever recorded at the port.

This achievement represents a 117 per cent increase compared to the N7.17 billion generated in 2024.

Ayagbalo attributed the growth to the effective rollout of the One-Stop Shop (OSS) initiative by the Comptroller-General of Customs, which streamlined trade processes and improved coordination at the Seme corridor.

“The OSS has significantly enhanced trade facilitation, making operations smoother for legitimate traders while ensuring compliance with regulatory standards,” he said.

Beyond revenue collection, Seme Customs has invested in community engagement and social initiatives. On November 11, the command hosted the launch of the Green Border Initiative under the Customs Officers’ Wives Association (COWA). The event featured an empowerment program that provided industrial sewing machines, grinding machines, gas burners, and start-up grants to members of the Seme chapter.

The same day, the Comptroller-General of Customs inaugurated a free medical outreach as part of the Customs Cares Initiative, delivering healthcare services to over 1,000 beneficiaries and organizing a tree-planting exercise to promote environmental sustainability.

On the operational front, Seme Customs has streamlined border procedures along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor. Comptroller Wale Adenuga, the Area Controller, reduced checkpoints to two official locations approved by the Federal Government. The move has minimized delays, facilitated legitimate trade, and contributed directly to the command’s record revenue.

Anti-smuggling efforts have remained a priority. In December 2025 alone, officers seized 685 parcels of Cannabis Sativa, 495 packs of Tramadol, and 2,000 packs of high-dosage Super Power Sildenafil tablets through intelligence-led operations and inter-agency collaboration.

Comptroller Adenuga warned that the Seme corridor is no longer a safe passage for illicit activities.

“With advanced intelligence, technology, and unwavering vigilance, our officers will continue to intercept and prosecute offenders. Legitimate traders can operate in a secure and efficient environment,” he said.

In its 2024 operational review, the command had already surpassed its revenue target, collecting N7,166,576,397.49, a 21.7% rise from the N5.89 billion recorded in 2023. The figures were announced by the then Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Kayode Kolade, during the decoration ceremony of newly promoted officers on January 26, 2024.