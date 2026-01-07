Femi Adebayo’s Yoruba-language epic “Agesinkole 2 (King of Thieves)” has posted a standout box office performance, grossing N417 million in just 12 days from cinemas across Nigeria’s Southwest, marking one of the most unconventional and headline-grabbing theatrical runs in Nollywood history.

The sequel, also known as “King of Thieves 2,” achieved the milestone through a community cinema rollout, a first-of-its-kind distribution strategy for a major Nollywood title.

The film screened in six Southwest states, relying on localized exhibition hubs rather than the traditional multiplex-heavy release pattern that dominates the Nigerian market.

Industry watchers are already calling the feat a proof-of-concept moment for alternative theatrical distribution in the region.

A breakdown on ticketing and cast

Promoted as the first Nollywood film to open widely in community cinemas, Agesinkole 2 also positions Adebayo as the first filmmaker to attempt and successfully execute the model at scale.

Ticket pricing ranged between N3,000 and N4,000, showing the film’s mass-market appeal while still delivering blockbuster-level returns.

Released on Dec 23, 2025, the film continues the saga of the feared bandit-king Agesinkole, blending themes of power, bloodlines, legacy, and reckoning.

The sequel reunites a star-studded cast led by Femi Adebayo, alongside Odunlade Adekola and Kunle Afod, expanding the mythos first introduced in the original King of Thieves, which became a cultural and commercial landmark.

Produced by Euphoria360 Media, Agesinkole 2 was distributed through Circuits with Blue Pictures handling distribution support. Marketing for the film leaned heavily on grassroots engagement, framing the project not just as a theatrical release but as a cultural moment.

What you should know

Femi Adebayo’s recent box office momentum builds on a run of industry recognition that has steadily elevated his profile as one of Nollywood’s most bankable Yoruba-language filmmakers.

At the 11th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), held on May 10, 2025, Adebayo emerged as one of the night’s standout winners with Seven Doors, which clinched Best Music Score, Best Lead Actor, and Best Lead Actress, underscoring the growing critical and commercial weight of indigenous-language storytelling.

Beyond awards circuits, Adebayo has also been listed among the top Nigerian producers to collaborate with Netflix, part of projects supported by the streamer’s over $23 million investment in Nigeria across eight years.

Trained as a lawyer, Adebayo is a multifaceted creative actor, producer and director and a four-time Best Yoruba Actor winner at the Afro Hollywood Awards in London, in addition to earlier wins at the Best of Nollywood Awards.

The first King of Thieves franchise pre-production spanned more than a year, involving the assembly of a large ensemble cast. It was produced by Euphoria360 Media with Anthill Studios and distributed by FilmOne Entertainment; the film carried a budget exceeding N100 million.

Released in April 2022, it grossed over N320 million, ranking among Nigeria’s highest-grossing films of the year and paving the way for the sequel’s bold rollout.