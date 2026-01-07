AnthonyChiejina, Group Chief Branding and Communications atDangote Group, has been named to the 2025 Influence 100 list by PRovoke Media, marking his fifth consecutive appearance and making him the only Nigerian on this year’s global ranking.

The recognition highlights his pivotal role in shaping Dangote Group’s reputation across diverse sectors and underscores the growing visibility of African corporate leadership in global communications.

The 2025 Influence 100 features top communications leaders from 20 countries and major global brands, reflecting the strategic importance of communications in governance, trust-building, and navigating complex global challenges.

The recognition marks Chiejina’s fifth consecutive appearance on the global ranking, having previously been listed in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, a rare distinction that underscores both consistency and sustained global relevance.

His continued presence places him among an elite group of in-house communicators whose judgement, influence and strategic insight shape corporate reputation at the highest level.

Published annually by PRovoke Media and now in its 13th year, the Influence 100 identifies the most impactful senior communications, corporate affairs and marketing executives worldwide.

The 2025 list reflects a rapidly changing global environment in which communications has evolved from a support function into a core pillar of leadership, governance and trust building amid geopolitical uncertainty, technological disruption and heightened public scrutiny.

According to PRovoke Media, the leaders recognised this year demonstrate strategic clarity, cultural intelligence and the ability to guide organisations through complexity. Final selections are made by the publication’s senior editorial team through proprietary research and external nominations, assessed against organisational seniority and global reach, influence over agency partnerships and budgets, and contribution to thought leadership and industry direction. The list also prioritises gender balance, racial diversity and geographic representation.

According to the publication, Chiejina’s inclusion reflects his central role in shaping the reputation of Dangote Group, Africa’s largest industrial conglomerate. For over 15 years, he has overseen corporate communications across the group’s diverse portfolio, spanning cement, agriculture, energy, manufacturing and consumer goods. His stewardship has been instrumental in positioning Dangote as the continent’s most admired indigenous company and a symbol of African industrial ambition.

Under his leadership, the group’s communications function has navigated complex regulatory environments, major industrial expansions and heightened global attention, particularly as Dangote deepens its footprint across Africa and advances sustainability and energy security initiatives.

Before joining Dangote Group, Chiejina held senior roles at Zenith Bank, Oceanic Bank, Seven Up Bottling Company, the African Economic Digest (AED) and African Concord, experiences that have given him deep insight into Nigeria’s political economy, financial markets and media landscape. That breadth of experience continues to inform Dangote Group’s engagement with stakeholders at home and abroad.

His sustained recognition on the Influence 100 highlights not only personal professional excellence, but also the growing visibility of African corporate leadership in global reputation management. As communications becomes increasingly central to how organisations lead and earn trust, Chiejina’s presence on the list reinforces Nigeria’s place in the global conversation shaping the future of the profession.

The 2025 Influence 100 includes 28 new entrants, alongside several high-profile reentries by senior communications leaders who have since taken on expanded global roles. These include Michael Stewart, who moved from PwC to Unilever; Michael Gonda, from McDonald’s to Nike; and Sandy Rodriguez, also from McDonald’s to Eli Lilly.

This year’s list reflects a powerful cross section of communications leadership from some of the world’s most influential organisations, including Walmart, Apple, Shell, Microsoft, Nvidia, Nissan, Coca Cola, Google, Lufthansa, MTN, Emirates, Ford, Marriott, Tencent and Reliance Industries among others.

In total, 20 countries are represented, highlighting the global reach and strategic importance of senior in house communications leadership. Gender representation remains strong, with 58 women and 42 men featured, sustaining a female majority for the second consecutive year.

The 2025 Influence 100 is also the most highly educated cohort to date, with all honourees holding at least a first degree and 56 per cent possessing advanced qualifications, up sharply from previous years.