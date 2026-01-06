In line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Banking Sector Recapitalization Programme, Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited (RMBN) is pleased to announce that it has successfully met the capitalization requirement for merchant banks operating in Nigeria as of December 30, 2025.

This milestone underscores RMBN’s financial strength, resilience, and unwavering commitment to regulatory compliance, while reflecting shareholders’ confidence in the Nigerian economy and the Bank’s role in shaping the country’s evolving financial landscape.

Meeting the CBN capitalization threshold positions RMBN to:

Deliver innovative financial solutions to clients,

Enhance customer confidence, and

Contribute to the stability and growth of Nigeria’s banking sector.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Bayo Ajayi, Chief Executive Officer of RMBN, said:

“We are proud to have met the CBN’s capitalization requirement. This achievement reflects our shareholders’ confidence in the Nigerian economy and our dedication to delivering best-in-class corporate and investment banking services across Nigeria and Africa. Our focus remains on building a stronger, more resilient institution that can thrive in Nigeria’s dynamic financial environment.”