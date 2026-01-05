The U.K. has introduced new powers to seize mobile phones and SIM cards from migrants entering illegally.

The measures do not require arrests and mark a major escalation in efforts to curb small boat crossings.

The U.K. Home Office said the new powers take effect Monday at the Manston processing centre in Kent.

Officials will use them to gather intelligence on smuggling gangs organising dangerous Channel crossings. Technology at the centre will allow officers to download data directly from seized devices, BBC News reported.

Under the new rules, migrants may be asked to remove outer clothing to reveal hidden phones. In some cases, officials can check inside mouths for concealed SIM cards or devices. The National Crime Agency said the intelligence could speed up investigations and help dismantle key smuggling networks.

What they said

Border Security Minister Alex Norris defended the policy as a necessary tool to tackle human smuggling.

“We promised to restore order and control to our borders, which means taking on the people-smuggling networks behind this deadly trade,” he said. “That is exactly why we are implementing robust new laws with powerful offences to intercept, disrupt and dismantle these vile gangs faster than ever before and cut off their supply chains.”

The law also creates new offences. Anyone storing or supplying boat engines for illegal crossings could face up to 14 years in prison. Those caught researching boat equipment or planning departure routes may face up to five years behind bars.

Ministers emphasised that discretion will be applied. Devices may be returned depending on circumstances and the intelligence gathered, according to Mike Tapp, Minister for Migration and Citizenship. “If people have devices… that could hold intelligence, then we are right to be able to seize that. But that doesn’t take away compassion,” he told the press.

Humanitarian groups have raised concerns over the impact on vulnerable migrants. The Refugee Council said phones are often a lifeline, allowing migrants to stay in contact with family and support networks, and stressed the powers should be applied proportionately.

What you should know

The move comes amid record arrivals: more than 41,000 migrants crossed the Channel in 2025, nearly 5,000 more than the previous year.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced further reforms to the asylum system aimed at deterring crossings and expediting deportations, while Martin Hewitt, who leads operations against Channel smuggling, described Monday as a “key moment” to extend the government’s enforcement toolkit.

Opposition politicians criticised the measures. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp argued that Labour’s approach amounted to “cosmetic tweaks,” and said the Conservatives’ tougher stance, including proposals to leave the European Convention on Human Rights, is necessary to tackle the rising crossings.

In April 2025, Nairametrics reported that the United Kingdom received a total of 22,619 asylum applications from Nigerian nationals between 2010 and 2024.

This was according to the report on the UK Asylum and resettlement summary data, year ending December 2024.