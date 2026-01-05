Nigeria will debut its first-ever Nigeria House at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos from 19–23 January 2026, marking a historic national presence for investment engagement, policy dialogue, and cultural exchange.

Backed by sponsors across finance, energy, infrastructure, and professional services, Nigeria House aims to strengthen FDI pipelines through curated investor roundtables, bilateral meetings, and sector-focused dialogues aligned with four strategic pillars: Solid Minerals & Agriculture, Climate & Energy, Digital Trade & Technology, and Creative Economy.

The initiative, endorsed by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, represents a shift to a coordinated, outcomes-driven global engagement platform designed to accelerate capital deployment and foster sustainable economic growth.

Petralon Energy, an indigenous oil exploration and production company, has announced the appointment of Uduak Equere as Executive Director, effective January 5, 2026, following a year of significant operational and commercial progress for the company.

Over the past year, Petralon has advanced key milestones across its portfolio, strengthening its operational execution, financial position, and institutional foundations.

These developments have reinforced the company’s standing within Nigeria’s independent oil and gas sector and signal its readiness to pursue the next phase of growth.

It is against this backdrop that Equere’s appointment has been made. Uduak will continue to serve as Chief Commercial Officer, and as an Executive Director of Petralon 54, a subsidiary of Petralon Energy, while also assuming expanded responsibilities at the group level. His appointment reflects leadership that has consistently delivered value across commercial development, corporate finance, and operational execution.

Before joining Petralon Energy, Uduak had built significant commercial and financial expertise across leading energy and investment institutions. He began his career at Vetiva Capital Management as an Investment Analyst, where he covered energy sector equities, shaped market perspectives on Nigeria’s oil, gas, and power sectors, and regularly appeared on CNBC Africa.

He was also at Afren Plc, where he acquired robust experience that further strengthened his deal execution capabilities. He was part of the teams that expanded the company’s asset base through large-scale acquisitions, mitigated material contingent liabilities, and optimised fiscal outcomes across joint venture assets.

Earlier, at Xodus Group Africa, he delivered petroleum economic assessments for significant upstream developments, including advisory work on Africa Finance Corporation–backed transactions spanning acquisitions and debt funding across Africa.

Uduak is a member of the International Association for Energy Economics (IAEE) and completed the Energy Innovation and Emerging Technologies programme at Stanford University’s Centre for Professional Development. Most recently, he completed the Accelerated Development Programme at London Business School, strengthening his readiness for more strategic leadership responsibilities.

He holds an MBA in Finance from Imperial College Business School, London, and a B. Sc in Economics from the University of Uyo, where he was the Best Graduating Student in his department.

Beyond his operational responsibilities, Uduak has contributed to industry discourse on energy finance and investment structuring across Africa. He featured regularly on CNBC Africa and was a part of the only local research team nominated for the Best Analysts’ Award at the African Investor Awards in 2010. He has spoken at leading forums, including African Energy Week 2024 in Cape Town.