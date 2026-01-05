Helios Investment Partners has completed the sale of its 75% equity interest in Axxela Limited to BlueCore Gas InfraCo Limited, a consortium of Nigerian and international energy players.

This is according to a statement released by Helios confirming the conclusion of the transaction after all regulatory and contractual conditions were met.

The deal also saw Sojitz Corporation, which held the remaining 25%, exercise its tag-along rights to exit alongside Helios—marking a full ownership transition to BlueCore.

What they are saying

The transaction brings to a close Helios’ near-decade-long involvement in Axxela, which began with its 2016 acquisition of a majority stake from Oando Plc for $45 million.

Under Helios, Axxela has grown into a major gas and power distributor in Nigeria, with infrastructure connecting industrial and commercial customers across Lagos and Ogun states, and extending its influence regionally.

According to Nitin Kaul, Partner at Helios, “We are proud of what Axxela has achieved under our ownership. Bluecore is the right partner to support the Company’s ambitions.”

BlueCore’s Director, Dolu Olugbenjo, described Axxela as a “high-quality asset with strong fundamentals,” adding that the new owners plan to support operational expansion and contribute to the region’s energy transition.

Axxela’s CEO, Timothy Ononiwu, noted the transition represents a “strong validation of the value and impact” built under Helios, expressing optimism about the company’s future under BlueCore’s stewardship.

More context

BlueCore is backed by a strategic alliance comprising Afrigaz Energie LLP (a portfolio company of Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Fund), Levene Energy Development Limited, emPERSAND Limited, and Energy & LLP.

The group has demonstrated serious intent in the gas infrastructure space, as evidenced by its recent $285 million financing deal arranged by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB), as previously reported by Nairametrics.

With Helios and Sojitz’s complete exit, BlueCore now assumes full control of Axxela, placing it at the centre of Nigeria’s gas commercialization strategy.

The acquisition is part of a broader investment trend in midstream gas infrastructure, which is critical to reducing Nigeria’s energy supply gaps.

Rand Merchant Bank acted as exclusive financial advisor to Helios, with Latham & Watkins and Banwo & Ighodalo providing legal counsel. BlueCore was advised by DLA Piper Africa and Asafo & Co.

Why this sale matters

This sale marks one of the most significant private equity exits in Nigeria’s energy space and reflects the growing investor interest in gas infrastructure as a strategic play in Africa’s energy transition.

Axxela’s track record of building pipeline networks and delivering gas to over 180 industrial and commercial clients gives BlueCore a strong platform to scale and deepen regional reach.

For Helios, the exit provides a notable close to its involvement in Axxela, showcasing a successful turnaround and value creation story.

What you should know

In 2019, Helios acquired its stake in Axxela from Oando Plc in 2016 for $45 million, as covered in this Nairametrics article.

BlueCore recently secured $285 million in financing to support gas infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

Axxela operates Nigeria’s first privately-owned gas pipeline network and is licensed by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) as a Gas Shipping and Distribution Company.

This deal highlights a broader trend in Africa’s private equity space where infrastructure, particularly in energy, is attracting long-term capital with sustainability goals.