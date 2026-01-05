The Federal High Court in Abuja has refused bail to the Commissioner of Finance in Bauchi State, Yakubu Adamu, and his co-defendants, who are standing trial over alleged $9.7 million terrorism financing.

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling delivered on Monday, held that the offences alleged against the defendants pose a grave threat to national security and public safety, making them unsuitable for bail at this stage.

Adamu, a former Branch Manager of Polaris Bank, was arraigned alongside Balarabe Abdullahi Ilelah, Aminu Mohammed Bose, and Kabiru Yahaya Mohammed, all civil servants in Bauchi State.

The charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/705/2025, was filed on December 30, 2025, by EFCC counsel Samuel Chime.

What the court is saying

Delivering the ruling, Justice Nwite said terrorism-related offences undermine social order and that granting bail before trial could endanger the public.

According to the judge, the court must weigh several factors when determining bail applications, particularly in cases involving national security.

“I am not unmindful of the constitutional provision of Section 36(5) which provides that every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed innocent until he is proven guilty. But I must not hesitate to state that the said constitutional provision is not absolute,” he said.

Bail decisions must consider nature of offence

Justice Nwite referenced the Supreme Court’s decision in Bamaiyi v. The State (2001), which outlines key considerations in bail applications.

He noted that courts must examine: “The nature of the offence, the nature of the evidence in support of it and the severity of the punishment which conviction will entail.”

“These are not matters that should be glossed over,” the judge stated.

Justice Nwite said the court carefully examined the affidavit evidence and proof of evidence presented by the prosecution, including statements by key witnesses.

“I have considered the proof of evidence, especially the statement of Dan Lawan Abdulmumuni and other prosecution witnesses together with the grave threat to national security and public safety this case poses,” he said.

He added that terrorism-related offences threaten social stability and that pre-trial release could pose serious risks.

Prosecution raised presumption of criminal responsibility

The judge ruled that the prosecution had successfully raised a reasonable presumption of criminal responsibility against the defendants.

“In my view, the prosecution/respondent has succeeded in raising a reasonable presumption of criminal responsibility on the part of the applicants.

“In view of the foregoing, I am of the humble view that the interest of justice will be met by giving the matter accelerated hearing.

“Consequently, the application is hereby refused,” Justice Nwite held.

Trial to begin January 13

The court ordered an accelerated hearing of the case and adjourned proceedings until January 13, 2026, for the commencement of the trial.

Adamu and his co-defendants were remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre following their arraignment on December 31, 2025, on a 10-count charge.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Alleged terrorism financing

In one of the counts, the defendants were accused of conspiring between January and May 2024 to provide $2.3 million in cash to Bello Bodejo, President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, and persons associated with him.

The funds were allegedly provided pursuant to approvals granted by Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and were said to have been used to finance a terrorist group.

The offence is contrary to provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Another count accused the defendants of facilitating the delivery of $500,000 in cash for similar purposes.

What you should know

Separately, Adamu is also facing another money laundering charge involving N4.6 billion before the same judge.

In that case, he was granted N500 million bail with two sureties who must own property in Maitama, Asokoro or Gwarimpa.

The charge alleges that while serving as Branch Manager of Polaris Bank Ltd, Bauchi, Adamu facilitated the conversion and concealment of funds purportedly meant for the supply of motorcycles to the Bauchi State Government—an arrangement the prosecution claims was never executed.