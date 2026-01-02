MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company, has retained the distribution rights to 12 Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) thematic channels following a new multi-year, multi-territory agreement between CANAL+ Group and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Multichoice disclosed this in a statement on Friday, noting that the agreement spans several regions across Africa and Europe and also covers the distribution of HBO Max alongside the renewal of selected WBD channels.

The development marks a significant expansion of the long-standing partnership between CANAL+ Group and Warner Bros. Discovery, strengthening content offerings across MultiChoice Group territories.

What Multichoice is saying

MultiChoice stated that the new agreement builds on earlier partnerships concluded in Europe, reinforcing collaboration across multiple markets.

“It builds on the landmark agreements concluded in France in 2024, including the renewal of the exclusive pay-TV window for Warner Bros. Pictures films just six months after their theatrical release in France and the integration of HBO Max within select CANAL+ group offers…” the company said.

It added that the agreement also builds on a previous agreement signed in Poland in 2025, with the renewal of the distribution agreement for 22 thematic channels (including TVN 24 and Eurosport) and 4 free-to-air channels (including TVN).

Details of the channel distribution

Under the renewed arrangement, MultiChoice Group will continue to distribute 12 Warner Bros. Discovery thematic channels across its markets, with a mix of exclusive and non-exclusive offerings.

CNN International and Cartoon Network will remain exclusive to South Africa, while being distributed on a non-exclusive basis in other territories.

Cartoon Network Porto will be exclusive in Angola and Mozambique but non-exclusive elsewhere.

Other Warner Bros. Discovery channels, including Discovery Channel, TLC, HGTV, Food Network, TNT Africa, Travel, Investigation Discovery (ID), and Cartoonito, will be offered on a non-exclusive basis across MultiChoice territories.

Backstory

In December last year, Nairametrics reported that DStv subscribers might lose access to 12 major Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) channels, including CNN, Discovery Channel, and Cartoon Network, from January 1, 2026, if MultiChoice and WBD fail to agree on a new distribution deal.

MultiChoice issued the warning in an email to customers at the time, noting that the current carriage agreement expires on 31 December 2025.

“While discussions between the parties continue, no agreement has been reached at this stage. If this remains unchanged, a number of Warner Bros. Discovery channels may no longer be available on DStv from 1 January 2026,” the company had said.

However, the renewal of the agreements between the two companies has helped Multichoice to retain its right to the channels, bringing relief for its customers in Nigeria and other markets.