The Federal Government has unveiled a comprehensive 2026 Growth Acceleration and Investment Mobilisation Strategy aimed at accelerating economic growth, creating jobs, and attracting large-scale domestic and foreign investment as Nigeria transitions from stabilization to expansion.

This was disclosed in a press statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Finance (FMF) on January 1, 2026, outlining key fiscal, monetary, and structural priorities for the year.

According to the Ministry, the strategy builds on reforms implemented over the past 24 months and is designed to strengthen macroeconomic stability, unlock private capital, and place Nigeria on a credible path toward a $1 trillion GDP by 2036.

What the Ministry is saying

The Ministry of Finance stated that 2026 marks a shift from macroeconomic stabilization to growth-focused reforms under the Tinubu Administration.

It noted that reforms such as exchange rate unification, energy market restructuring, and fiscal consolidation have laid the foundation for a second wave of reforms centered on productivity, capital formation, and accelerated GDP growth.

The government said its objective is to “move decisively from stabilization to growth” by lowering investment risk, unlocking private capital, and ensuring sustainable returns for investors while expanding economic opportunities for Nigerians.

The 2026 economic agenda is anchored on three core principles aimed at restoring investor confidence.

First is macroeconomic predictability, with a focus on inflation control, exchange rate stability, and consistent fiscal policies to reduce uncertainty for businesses.

Second is the creation of clear sectoral investment pathways through defined priority sectors, incentives, and regulations to guide capital deployment.

Third is disciplined policy execution, emphasizing consistency, credibility, and the avoidance of abrupt policy reversals.

Capital formation and financial market reforms

Capital formation is central to the 2026 growth strategy, with the government prioritizing reforms to deepen capital and insurance markets.

Planned measures include expanding long-tenor local currency instruments, improving market liquidity and transparency, strengthening investor protections, and encouraging greater participation by pension funds and insurance firms.

The government also plans to deploy blended finance instruments, credit enhancements, and first-loss capital in partnership with development finance institutions (DFIs) to crowd in private and foreign investment.

To ensure broad-based growth, the government will expand access to consumer credit and financial services, particularly for households, microenterprises, and informal sector participants.

The Ministry said it will work with the CBN, commercial banks, microfinance institutions, fintechs, and credit guarantee schemes to scale responsible consumer lending, with emphasis on women- and youth-led enterprises and underserved communities.

Expanded role for development finance institutions

The Ministry of Finance said it will take over development finance quasi-fiscal responsibilities previously handled by the CBN and will issue new guidelines for a forward-looking development finance strategy.

Domestic DFIs such as the Bank of Industry (BOI) and NEXIM Bank will play a central role in de-risking priority sectors, mobilising long-term capital, and anchoring investor confidence.

Reforms will focus on improved capitalization, governance, risk-sharing powers, and closer alignment with the Ministry of Finance to enhance their effectiveness.

On fiscal sustainability, the government plans to strengthen non-oil revenue through improved compliance, digital revenue systems, and the rollout of a federal Revenue Optimization Platform (RevOps) starting January 1, 2026.

The Ministry also announced stricter cash management through the Treasury Single Account, domestic debt restructuring to reduce short-term interest burdens, and enhanced coordination with the CBN to lower financing costs.

In addition, public sector productivity will be improved through digitised workflows, streamlined approvals, and faster decision-making across ministries and agencies.

Why this matters

Nigeria’s 2026 growth agenda signals a deliberate shift toward private sector-led expansion at a time of heightened global competition for capital.

By emphasizing policy coordination, sector clarity, capital market depth, and disciplined execution, the government is seeking to restore investor confidence and translate reforms into tangible job creation and income growth.

If effectively implemented, the strategy could reshape Nigeria’s growth trajectory, reduce dependence on oil revenues, and strengthen its position as a leading investment destination in Africa.