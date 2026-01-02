Bluebulbwon the Finance Excellence Award at the 2025 Premia Business Network Awards for its impact in enabling African businesses to participate in global trade through fast, reliable cross-border payments.

The company achieved strong adoption among enterprise and mid-market businesses, delivering T+0 settlements to the USA, UK, and EU, and T+1 settlements to China, eliminating delays common in traditional banking channels.

This recognition positions Bluebulb as a leading African fintech innovator committed to building payment infrastructure that drives trade efficiency and competitiveness for businesses operating internationally.

In a competitive fintech landscape where reliability and speed define success, Bluebulb, a fast-growing cross-border payments company, has been awarded the Finance Excellence Award at the 2025 Premia Business Network (PBN) Awards, recognising its role in removing long-standing barriers that limit African businesses’ participation in global trade.

The award, presented on Sunday, December 21, 2025, honours organisations demonstrating measurable impact through innovation and execution.

For Bluebulb, the recognition reflects a year marked by strong adoption among enterprise and mid-market businesses, increased transaction volumes, and continued progress in simplifying international settlements for African companies operating across multiple markets.

The award was received on behalf of the company by Oluwaseun Oladimeji, Business Director at Bluebulb, at a ceremony attended by business leaders, policymakers, and industry stakeholders from across Nigeria’s private sector.

Commenting on the recognition, Oladimeji described the award as validation of Bluebulb’s customer-first approach to payment infrastructure. “This recognition affirms the work we do every day to help African businesses move money globally with speed, certainty, and confidence,” she said. “From eliminating settlement delays to simplifying access to key markets like the US, UK, EU, and China, our focus has always been on solving real operational challenges for businesses scaling across borders.”

She added that Bluebulb remains committed to building payment infrastructure that supports business growth, trade efficiency, and long-term competitiveness for African enterprises operating internationally.

Organised annually by Premia Business Network, the PBN Awards spotlight organisations demonstrating excellence, innovation, and leadership across key sectors of the economy.

Bluebulb’s client base spans FMCG, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, aviation, and telecommunications. The company’s payment infrastructure addresses the two most critical pain points for businesses operating internationally: speed and reliability. Where traditional banking channels can take 3-5 business days for cross-border settlements, Bluebulb delivers T+0 settlements to the USA, UK, and EU, with T+1 settlements to China.

The Finance Excellence Award positions Bluebulb among an emerging generation of African fintech companies reshaping how businesses access global markets. It reinforces the company’s mission to eliminate payment barriers that have historically limited operational efficiency for African businesses trading internationally.

About Bluebulb

Bluebulb is a global payment and treasury management company specializing in instant cross-border solutions for African businesses. The company provides rapid financial infrastructure for international trade, offering T+0 settlements to the USA, UK, and EU, and T+1 settlements to China. Bluebulb is committed to empowering African enterprises by providing the speed and reliability required to compete in the global marketplace.

For more information about Bluebulb's instant global payment solutions, visit www.bluebulb.co.uk or contact the company directly.