A.R.N. Foods Limited appointed ChineduOkereas Managing Director, marking a key milestone in its growth strategy and reinforcing its commitment to strong leadership and operational excellence.

Okere brings extensive experience from roles at Coscharis Farms, Niyya Food & Drinks, and Heineken Nigeria, and will focus on scaling impact across sourcing, production, distribution, and market expansion.

The company is set to commence production at its ultra-modern rice mill in Epe, Lagos, in Q1 2026, while maintaining strong financial discipline, as shown by the early redemption of its N3.8 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper.

The board of directors of A.R.N. Foods Limited, a leading player in Nigeria’s food and commodities value chain, has announced the appointment of Chinedu Okere as its new managing director.

In a statement issued on Friday, the company said the appointment marks a defining milestone in its growth journey, reinforcing its commitment to strong leadership, long-term value creation and operational excellence.

Speaking on the development, chairman of A.R.N. Foods, Rilwan Adetola Nola, expressed confidence in the newly appointed managing director, describing him as a leader with a deep understanding of business strategy, stakeholder management and sustainable growth.

“Okere’s leadership philosophy, experience and clarity of vision position him exceptionally well to lead A.R.N. Foods into its next phase of expansion. His appointment underscores our confidence in purposeful leadership as a driver of long-term success,” Nola said.

As managing director, Okere will oversee the company’s strategic direction, operations and partnerships with a strong focus on scaling impact across the value chain, from sourcing and production to distribution and market expansion. His role will also prioritise strengthening internal systems, empowering teams and deepening the company’s commitment to excellence and accountability.

In his remarks, Okere expressed enthusiasm about his new role and the opportunity ahead.

“I am honoured to take on this responsibility at such a pivotal time for A.R.N. Foods. The company has built a strong foundation rooted in collaboration, integrity, and ambition. I look forward to working with the team to build on what has been created while positioning A.R.N. Foods for the future through innovation, discipline, and intentional growth,” he said.

The new A.R.N Foods head-honcho is a seasoned business leader with extensive experience across manufacturing, agriculture, and agro-processing. Prior to his appointment, he served as managing director of Coscharis Farms Ltd, a subsidiary of Coscharis Group, where he oversaw operations in primary agriculture, food processing, and bulk grain storage.

He also previously served as chief executive officer of Niyya Food & Drinks Company Ltd, where he managed operations in plantation agriculture, juice and dairy processing. He further gained significant experience at Heineken Nigeria, holding various roles that culminated in his appointment as national planning manager.

Okere holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). He has attended several executive and professional development programmes, including the Effective Director Programme and Agribusiness Management Programme at Lagos Business School, the Africa & Middle East Leadership Development Programme in Amsterdam and Heineken International Management Development courses. He is also an active member of the Rice Processors Association of Nigeria (RIPAN), Rice Millers Association of Nigeria (RIMAN), and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN).

Since its establishment, A.R.N. Foods has continued to distinguish itself through strategic partnerships, innovation and a people-first culture that values collaboration and impact.

The company’s ultra-modern rice mill in Epe, Lagos, located on a 2,000-square-metre plot of land, is set to commence production in the first quarter of 2026. With a capacity of 3,000 bags per day, the state-of-the-art facility is expected to contribute significantly to Nigeria’s food security while aligning with the Federal Government’s sustainability drive in food production.

The rice mill integrates advanced technology designed to minimise waste, enhance efficiency, and ensure high product purity while protecting the environment.

In November 2025, A.R.N. Foods completed the early redemption of its N3.8 billion Series 1 Commercial Paper issued under its N5 billion Commercial Paper Programme. The company said the instrument, originally scheduled to mature on November 10, 2025, was fully redeemed on November 7, 2025, underscoring its strong liquidity position and commitment to sound financial management.

A.R.N. Foods’ product portfolio includes rice, sorghum, soybean, and maize. The company collaborates with over nine trusted suppliers to maintain high standards of quality and innovation, addressing the growing needs of Nigerian consumers.