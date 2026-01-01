Heirs Energies acquiredMaurel& Prom S.A.’s entire 20.07% equity stake (120.4 million shares) in Seplat Energy Plc for approximately US$500 million at GBP3.05 per share.

The transaction strengthens indigenous participation in strategic energy assets and aligns with Heirs Energies’ mission to drive energy security, industrialization, and sustainable development across Africa.

Supported by Afreximbank and AFC, the deal underscores Africa’s capacity to finance major transactions and reinforces Heirs Energies’ position as a leading integrated energy company powering homes, industries, and national prosperity.

Presco Plc, Nigeria’s leading fully integrated edible Oils and Fats company, has announced the successful completion of its recently concluded Rights Issue, which recorded an impressive 103% subscription level, reflecting strong shareholder participation and an overwhelming confidence in the Company’s strategic direction and long-term growth outlook.

The Rights Issue attracted demand in excess of the offer size, underscoring sustained investor appetite for Presco Plc’s equity and a clear willingness by shareholders to increase their investment in the business.

The oversubscription is particularly noteworthy in a cautious capital-market environment characterised by tightening liquidity and selective investor participation.

Against this backdrop, Presco Plc’s ability to exceed its offer size highlights the depth of confidence it continues to command among institutional investors, pension fund administrators, and retail shareholders.

Endorsement of strategy, execution, and governance

Market participants view the strong response as a clear endorsement of Presco Plc’s business fundamentals, disciplined execution, and strengthened governance. The outcome reinforces confidence in the Company’s operational resilience, integrated business model, and ability to continuously deliver on its commitment to sustainable long-term value.

Strengthened financial position to support future growth

Beyond signalling investor confidence, the successful Rights Issue strengthens Presco Plc’s financial position, providing greater balance-sheet capacity to support business expansion and disciplined strategic execution.

Overall, the oversubscribed Rights Issue further consolidates Presco Plc’s standing as a credible and well-regarded issuer within the Nigerian capital market. The strong participation underscores confidence not only in the Company’s current performance, but also in its long-term vision and growth trajectory.

About Presco Plc

Presco Plc is a fully integrated edible oils company engaged in the cultivation of oil palm and the production, refining, and marketing of specialty fats and oils. Its operations are strengthened by its key subsidiaries: Ghana Oil Palm Development Company Limited (GOPDC) and Siat Nigeria Limited, which extends its footprint and enhance its market leadership across West Africa.