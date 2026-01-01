The Nigeria Police Force has suspended the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy following an interim court order restraining the move.

This is according to a statement released by the Police on Thursday, confirming that the suspension comes ahead of the planned resumption date of January 2, 2026.

The decision, the Force said, was taken in compliance with a court directive while legal proceedings on the matter are ongoing.

The Police had earlier announced that enforcement of the policy would resume nationwide as part of efforts to enhance public safety. However, the announcement has now been put on hold after the Force was served with an interim order issued by a court.

What the Police is saying

The Nigeria Police Force said it had planned to resume enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy in furtherance of its public safety and internal security responsibilities.

According to the statement, this plan was announced on December 15, 2025, with enforcement scheduled to commence on January 2, 2026.

However, the Force disclosed that it was subsequently served with an interim court order in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, issued on December 17, 2025. The order restrains the Police from proceeding with enforcement pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the lifting of the order.

“On 15th December 2025, the Nigeria Police Force announced the resumption of enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy, to take effect from 2nd January 2026, in furtherance of its responsibility for public safety and internal security.

“However, subsequent to this announcement, the Nigeria Police Force was served with an interim order of court in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, issued on 17th December 2025, restraining the Force from proceeding with the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the order,” the statement read in part.

The Police added that it has entered an appearance in court, filed preliminary objections, and applied for the interim order to be vacated.

The case has been adjourned to January 20, 2026. In compliance with the court’s directive, enforcement of the policy has been suspended nationwide.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to the rule of law, noting that the Police would continue to protect lives and property while awaiting the court’s final decision.

Legal challenges and opposition to the policy

The tinted glass permit policy has faced sustained opposition and legal challenges since it was first introduced in April 2025.

While the Police described the policy as a tool to address crimes associated with the use of tinted vehicles, critics have raised concerns about its legality and implementation.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) strongly opposed the policy, describing it as illegal and unconstitutional. The association argued that the Police lacked the authority to impose fees on motorists and warned that enforcement could exacerbate extortion and harassment on Nigerian roads.

Following these concerns, the NBA filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja challenging the legality of the policy. The matter was later taken up at the High Court of Justice in Orerokpe, Delta State, where the interim order restraining enforcement was issued.

Why this matters

The suspension highlights ongoing tensions between law enforcement objectives and legal safeguards for motorists.

With enforcement now on hold, motorists are temporarily relieved from compliance pressures, while the court’s eventual ruling could set an important precedent on the limits of police regulatory powers and the imposition of fees on citizens.

The outcome of the case may also influence how similar public safety policies are designed and implemented in the future, particularly in balancing security concerns with constitutional rights.

What you should know

The Police had planned to resume enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy from January 2, 2026.

An interim court order issued on December 17, 2025, has restrained the Police from enforcing the policy pending the determination of the case.

The legal challenge was initiated by the Nigerian Bar Association, which argues that the policy is illegal and unconstitutional.

The case has been adjourned to January 20, 2026, when the court is expected to hear further arguments.

Until a final decision is reached or the order is vacated, enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy remains suspended nationwide.