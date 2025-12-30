The Nigerian stock market pushed back into the 155,000-point territory on Tuesday, 30 December 2025, as the benchmark index added 645.2 points in a broad-based rally.

Tracked by the All-Share Index, the market advanced by 0.42%, rising from 154,389.5 points at the open to close at 155,034.7 points.

Trading volume jumped to 4.6 billion shares, a significant increase from the 1.47 billion shares traded in the previous session.

Market capitalization also strengthened, climbing to N98.8 trillion across 34,852 deals, compared with N98.4 trillion recorded a day earlier.

Advancers, decliners and volume leader

Julius Berger, Honeywell Flour and Guinea Insurance topped the gainers’ chart, each appreciating by the maximum 10%.

Conversely, Union Dicon Salt and LivingTrust Mortgage Bank led the decliners, shedding 10% apiece.

On the activity chart, Cornerstone Insurance dominated trading, with about 3.6 billion shares exchanging hands to emerge as the most traded stock of the day.

Market summary

Current ASI: 155,034.7

Previous ASI: 154,389.5

Day Change: +0.42%

Year-to-Date Performance: +50.63%

Volume Traded: 4.6 billion shares

Market Cap: N98.8 trillion

Top 5 gainers

JBERGER: Up 10.00% to N152.90

HONYFLOUR: Up 10.00% to N21.45

GUINEAINS: Up 10.00% to N1.32

AUSTINLAZ: Up 9.94% to N3.87

MULTIVERSE: Up 9.88% to N13.35

Top 5 losers

UNIONDICON: Down 10.00% to N6.30

LIVINGTRUST: Down 10.00% to N3.42

FIRSTHOLDCO: Down 9.94% to N44.40

VERITASKAP: Down 7.47% to N1.61

MBENEFIT: Down 7.46% to N3.10

Trading volume

Cornerstone Insurance (CORNEST) led market activity, with 3.6 billion shares traded, firmly setting the pace for the session.

FCMB followed with 302.3 million shares, while Wema Bank ranked third with 97.3 million shares.

Access Holdings and Chams completed the top five, recording volumes of 75 million and 47.5 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

By transaction value, CORNEST also dominated the market, with trades worth N18.5 billion.

FCMB followed at N3.3 billion, while Zenith Bank recorded N2.2 billion.

Wema Bank posted trades valued at N1.8 billion, with Access Holdings rounding out the top five at N1.6 billion.

SWOOTs and FUGAZ

Stocks worth over one trillion naira (SWOOTs) closed largely in positive territory.

BUA Foods advanced by 3.88%, while BUA Cement gained 2%.

Among the FUGAZ counters:

Access Holdings rose by 1.67%, GTCO appreciated by 1.62%, and Zenith Bank edged up by 0.24%.

In contrast, First HoldCo declined sharply by 9.94%, while UBA slipped by 0.37%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index has reclaimed the 155,000 psychological level, maintaining a strong year-to-date gain of over 50% heading into the final trading day of the year.

If buying interest remains sustained and broad-based, the market may extend its rally, with upside potential beyond the 155,000-point mark.