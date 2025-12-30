Cosgrove Chairman Umar Abdullahi OFR gifted N4 billion worth of properties to management staff during the 2025 company retreat in Abuja, recognizing their loyalty and contributions to the company’s growth.

In a remarkable show of appreciation, the Chairman of Cosgrove Investment Limited, Mr. Umar Abdullahi OFR, has gifted N4 billion worth of properties to members of staff in recognition of their dedication, loyalty, and outstanding contributions to the company’s growth.

Mr Abdullahi, who hails from Hadejia in Jigawa State, has meritoriously earned a national honour of Officer of the Federal Republic, OFR, for nurturing the company to greater heights within few years of establishment.

The surprise gesture, announced during the 2025 company retreat in December in Abuja, underscores Cosgrove’s strong people-first culture and its belief in shared success.

The initiative is aimed at rewarding excellence, fostering long-term security for employees, and reinforcing a sense of shared ownership within the organisation.

In a statement issued by the company, the Cosgrove chairman emphasized that the gesture reflects its broader commitment to empowering its workforce and building sustainable prosperity for the Cosgrove family, as the company continues to expand its footprint across Nigeria’s real estate landscape.

The move has been widely praised as a benchmark for corporate leadership and employee recognition in the Nigerian business environment, setting a powerful example of how organisations can tangibly invest in the people driving their success.

Cosgrove Investment Limited’s 2025 End-of-Year Retreat has brought together leadership and key team members for a focused two-day strategic engagement aimed at strengthening operations and preparing the organisation for accelerated growth in 2026.

The retreat provided a platform for in-depth discussions on operational efficiency, organisational structure, and performance, with a strong emphasis on improving speedy project delivery, enhancing quality customer service, and sustaining Cosgrove’s hallmark of high-quality home development. Through leadership alignment, open dialogue, and collaborative problem-solving sessions, teams reviewed current realities, identified operational gaps, and agreed on clear execution priorities.

Participants also aligned on systems and processes designed to support faster decision-making, accountability, and cross-functional collaboration – key drivers for delivering homes on time without compromising quality standards. The sessions reinforced Cosgrove’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer-centricity as it continues to expand its footprint in several states such as Jigawa, Kano, Lagos, Ondo.

The retreat concluded with a renewed sense of purpose and a unified roadmap for 2026, positioning Cosgrove Investment Limited to execute with clarity, efficiency, and consistency while maintaining the standards that define the brand both in residential and road infrastructure projects across the nation.