The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that the registration process for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will commence in the first quarter of 2026.

The disclosure was made in the Board’s latest bulletin, which confirmed that all preparatory processes ahead of the exercise had been concluded.

JAMB said the move was aimed at ensuring a smooth, secure, and well-coordinated registration process nationwide.

What JAMB is saying

In the bulletin, JAMB said it had concluded all accreditation, validation, and security checks for centres, personnel, and other stakeholders involved in the 2026 UTME registration exercise.

The Board explained that extensive preparations had been undertaken to ensure the process is secure, transparent, and largely free of irregularities.

JAMB noted that insights from the post-registration and examination reviews of the 2025 UTME informed a range of technological and operational enhancements now being deployed for the 2026 exercise.

It also issued a strong warning to individuals or groups intending to engage in registration or examination malpractice, stressing that such actions would attract severe legal consequences.

“The management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded all necessary accreditation, validation, and security checks for centres, personnel, and other stakeholders to be involved in the registration exercise for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME),” the bulletin read in part.

It added, “Consequently, individuals or groups intending to perpetrate registration or examination infractions are warned to stay away from the 2026 UTME registration process, scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026.”

The Board noted that these measures were designed to strengthen system integrity and prevent attempts at manipulation or malpractice.

More insights

The bulletin also revealed that more than 30 suspects linked to previous registration and examination infractions are currently being prosecuted, with nearly 20 already in correctional custody.

JAMB warned that arrests could occur during or even after the 2026 UTME, as investigations are ongoing and continuous.

The Board further urged the public to steer clear of all JAMB processes unless they are duly registered candidates or accredited stakeholders.

It reassured candidates that application documents for the 2026 UTME would be released early in the year, reaffirming its commitment to transparency, accountability, and the integrity of the examination system.

What you should know

JAMB’s reassurance for a more transparent 2026 UTME stems from investigations conducted after the 2025 examination. The Board disclosed that 6,458 UTME results from 2025 were found to be linked to suspected high-tech cheating.

A 23-member special committee set up by JAMB investigated technology-driven malpractice during the 2025 UTME. The committee uncovered 4,251 cases of finger blending, a biometric fraud technique, and 192 instances of AI-assisted impersonation through image morphing.

While these infractions highlighted vulnerabilities in the system, JAMB emphasized that actual malpractice during the exam remained relatively low. In response, the Federal Government approved a three-year ban for candidates caught engaging in examination malpractice.

JAMB has now stated that the lessons learned from these investigations will guide improvements for the 2026 UTME. The Board plans to deploy enhanced technological and operational measures to make the registration and examination process smoother, more secure, and largely free of infractions.