Fast Credit Finance Company Limited received a BBB+ rating with A2 stable outlook fromAgusto& Co and an A- rating with a positive outlook from DataPro for 2025/2026, reflecting stronger governance and financial stability.

The upgrades were driven by improved capital adequacy, asset quality, disciplined lending, and resilient earnings despite Nigeria’s tight monetary environment and elevated interest rates.

These ratings enhance Fast Credit’s credibility with investors and lenders, positioning the company for better funding access and long-term market growth.

Fast Credit Finance Company Limited has received a BBB+ rating with an A2 stable outlook from Agusto & Co and an A- rating with a positive outlook from DataPro for the 2025/2026 period, reflecting improved financial performance, stronger governance, and enhanced long-term stability.

The upgrades come despite Nigeria’s tight monetary environment, characterised by elevated interest rates, tighter liquidity, and increased regulatory oversight following policy tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Both rating agencies cited Fast Credit’s strengthened balance sheet, improved asset quality, disciplined lending practices, and resilient earnings profile as key drivers of the upgrades. Agusto & Co highlighted improved capital adequacy and board oversight, while DataPro pointed to solid liquidity, conservative risk management and improved earnings.

Commenting on the development, the Acting Managing Director -Yetunde Faulkner of Fast Credit Finance Company Limited said the upgrades validate the company’s focus on financial discipline, prudent risk management, and strong governance amid challenging market conditions.

Analysts note that the upgrades are expected to enhance Fast Credit’s credibility with investors and lenders, supporting improved access to funding over time.

With positive and stable outlooks from both Agusto & Co and DataPro, Fast Credit Finance Company Limited is well positioned to strengthen its market presence underpinned by a resilient operating model.

For more information, visit www.fastcredit-ng.com or call +234-02018885046.