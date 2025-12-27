Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has released its full results for the period ended September 30, 2025, reporting a 1,775% year-on-year surge in profit before income tax to N21.48 billion, reflecting a sharp rebound from the prior year.

The Group revenue rose by 35% to N111.38 billion from N82.64 billion in 2024, while profit for the year jumped by 1,427% to N14.54 billion from N952 million.

The strong revenue growth was driven by pricing adjustments, a recovery in demand for its foam and bedding products, and improved cost efficiency across its operations.

Consequently, the company has proposed a N3 per share dividend totalling N3.752 billion for the year ended, indicating a 1,455% increase. The company has also proposed a bonus issue of one ordinary share of 50kobo for every five existing ordinary shares held at the close of business on February 6, 2025.

Basic earnings per share improved to N9.43 from a loss of 72 kobo in the previous year.

Key performance highlights (FY 2025 vs 2024)

Group revenue: N111.38 billion, up 35% from N82.64 billion

Profit before tax: N21.48 billion, up 1,775% from N1.15 billion

Profit after tax: N14.54 billion, up 1,427%

Proposed dividend: N4.62 billion, up 145% from N1.89 billion

Dividend per share: N3.00, up 186%

Basic earnings per share: N9.43, compared to a loss of 72 kobo, 2024

Total equity: N35.55 billion, up 42% year-on-year

Net assets per share: N24, up 41% from N17

What the data is saying

At the company level, Vitafoam Nigeria Plc posted revenue of N97.40 billion, up 33% from N73.49 billion in 2024.

Profit before tax stood at N17.49 billion, reversing a loss of N1.06 billion recorded a year earlier, while profit for the year came in at N11.79 billion compared to a loss of N906.5 million.

Declared dividend per share rose by 186% to N3.00, and net assets per share increased by 41% to N24. Vitafoam’s share price closed at N79.80 as of 30 September 2025, compared to N22 in the prior year, representing a 263% increase.

Market capitalisation also expanded to N99.82 billion from N27.52 billion, with the number of shares outstanding unchanged at 1.25 billion.

Stock performance on NGX:

The stock closed last Wednesday, December 24, 2025, at N94.60 per share on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Vitafoam began the year with a share price of N23.00 and has since gained 311% on that price valuation, ranking it 10th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about VITAFOAM, knowing the stock has accrued 13%

Over the past four-week period, the stock has gained 13%, making it the 28th best on NGX in the period. It is the 60th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Sep 26 – Dec 24, 2025).

It traded a total volume of 99.6 million shares in 10,483 deals valued at N8.56 billion over the period, with an average of 1.58 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 20.7 million was traded on December 15th, and a low of 40,613 on December 2nd.

What you should know

Rising from a loss position prior year, the strong pre-tax profit growth highlights management’s ability to navigate Nigeria’s high-inflation environment through price adjustments and tighter cost controls.

Improved capacity utilisation and stronger demand for mattresses and related products also contributed to the earnings rebound, despite rising energy and raw material costs.

The turnaround from losses to solid profitability at the company level suggests that Vitafoam has stabilised its core operations and strengthened its earnings base.

Vitafoam’s 1,775% increase in pretax profit signals a substantial improvement in business fundamentals and positions the company to sustain dividend payments, strengthen its balance sheet, and pursue growth opportunities.

For investors, the results reinforce Vitafoam’s standing as one of the stronger performers in Nigeria’s consumer goods sector in 2025.